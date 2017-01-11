Garrett M. Goodwin Veteran, 9/11 First Responder, and Author I am addicted to service, and there is no disease that can slow down my determination or plague my drive.

Veteran Author and 9/11 First Responder Garrett M. Goodwin has been invited as a special guest to attend the Vettys Presidential Inaugural Ball in Washington D.C., will be premiering the documentary short "In His Own Words" surrounding his personal experience as a rescue worker on Ground Zero and launching first book titled "A Hero’s Natural Response: Garrett M. Goodwin’s Journey Through Life & Rescue Work" during the Sundance Film Festival 2017.

Saving lives wasn’t just part of Garrett Goodwin’s job as a 9/11 responder and U.S. Army combat medic attached to special operations, it was and remains his greatest calling in life. From spending twenty-four days at Ground Zero searching relentlessly for survivors to recovering human remains, Goodwin has seen the worst of humanity. The friendships he forged in the heat, blood, sweat and tears at Ground Zero and the brotherhood he became a part of – showed him the best of humanity, too. 2017 will mark the year for the 39-year-old hero to publicly share his emotional and passionate experiences as a rescue worker, a career he's been doing since the age of fourteen.

And while Garrett battles the permanent effects of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and deteriorating health caused by the rubble of debris and toxins from 9/11, he continues to march on to help others. In Washington, D.C. 2015, Goodwin was an aggressive influence to help Congress pass the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act. Parlaying off this victory, he established the 501c3 American Hero’s Foundation, an organization to help Veterans and First Responders in need. Acknowledged for his dedication and service, Goodwin will attend the Vettys Presidential Inaugural Ball and Awards in Washington D.C. on January 20th, 2017 as a special guest.

Making his debut into the documentarian world of filmmaking, Goodwin is set to premiere "In His Own Words" at the Indie Lounge, during the Sundance Film Festival on Mon., Jan. 22, 2017." Director/Producer Daniel Thompson captures his September 11th, 2001 mission of rescue during a time in American history that devastated the country, the docu short provides deeper insight into the events faced by thousands who answered the call to search, rescue, and secure New York City’s lower Manhattan. "In His Own Words" features never seen before footage of Ground Zero and the aftermath that cracked the stability of the nation's most brutal terrorist attack. Goodwin retraces his steps for the first time on film in honor of 9/11's 15th anniversary. From 5 pm to 6:30 pm, invite-only guests will enjoy this screening paired with a Q&A and book signing for his first written works titled "A Hero’s Natural Response: Garrett M. Goodwin’s Journey Through Life and Rescue Work.” Officially launching in February 2017, all proceeds from the sale of his book will go directly to his 501c3 American Heros Foundation.

Moving forward for the New Year, Goodwin plans to respond to emergencies from the position of an advocate now living in Knoxville, TN. "I am addicted to service, and there is no disease that can slow down my determination or plague my drive," he states.

