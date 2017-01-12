Tindall's Park at South Market a PCI Design Award Winner

The Park at South Market, New Orleans, LA We have pushed the boundaries while developing solutions for our partners and clients.

Tindall Corporation is pleased to announce their latest achievement, the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute’s (PCI) Design Awards 2016. The Park at South Market District in New Orleans, La. was selected as a winner in the category Parking Structures.

“I am extremely proud of our team,” said Greg Force, President and COO of Tindall Corporation. “We have pushed the boundaries while developing solutions for our partners and clients. This structure is just one example of what Tindall is capable of creating with high-quality precast. We look forward to a future of innovation and creativity in precast concrete technology and thank the PCI Design Awards’ panel of judges for this honor.”

The Park at South Market in the heart of downtown New Orleans is a mixed-use development offering luxury apartments, shops, and a four-story parking deck. The architecture firm Eskew + Dumez + Ripple chose Tindall to create a look as distinct and vibrant as New Orleans itself. Unique finishes offered by Tindall transformed the structure into a high-performance work of art.

The PCI design awards recognize design excellence and construction quality using precast concrete. This 54-year-old awards program has showcased the design and construction community’s innovation and advancements by showcasing ideas and projects that demonstrate precast/prestressed concrete’s ability to achieve sustainable, cost-effective, aesthetically pleasing and quickly-constructed project. PCI serves as the technical institute for the precast concrete structures industry. Members include manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, architects, consultants, developers, educators, engineers, and students.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, Tindall Corporation is one of North America’s largest precast concrete companies with five locations providing design, manufacture, and installation of precast prestressed concrete structural systems, architectural cladding systems, and underground utility structures. In 2015, Tindall ranked 5th in Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Top 20 Specialty Concrete Contractors in the United States list and 77th overall in ENR’s Top 600 Specialty Contractors list.