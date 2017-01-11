As our clients benefit from online activity and offline outreach, that diverseness calls for digital marketing services that multiply impact and make measuring results more accurate.

Centurion Strategies, a high-level public relations, marketing, advertising and crisis management agency, added digital marketing strategies to its suite of services in order to make the companies, consumer brands and professional athletes it serves more competitive.

“As our clients benefit from online activity and offline outreach, that diverseness calls for digital marketing services that multiply impact and make measuring results more accurate,” said Michael Bilello, founder and CEO of Centurion Strategies. “The internal promotion and retention of executive leadership, as well as the addition of young and motivated account coordinators and assistants, ensures these services are being managed by a very talented team.”

Centurion has promoted Lauren Renschler to Associate Vice President of Sports and Entertainment, as the L.A.-based team continues to earn work from such elite professional athletes as Calais Campbell, Delanie Walker, Michael Crabtree and Shane Ray.

“Centurion’s growth has allowed our top-tier athlete talent to benefit from high-profile marketing deals and media placements, while enhancing the personalized and detailed public relations campaigns all our clients receive from our dedicated team,” said Lauren Renschler. “We pride ourselves with working alongside civic-minded talent, and look forward to helping our athletes and broadcasters reach their goals, not only in the athletic and corporate space, but in their communities.”

Elisabeth Azpeitia, former marketing coordinator at a national nonprofit specializing in education reform through digital and grass-roots advocacy, joined the Tampa-based team in September, and brings additional technical and tactical experience to every client.

The veteran-owned agency will be celebrating a decade in business, and has also launched a new website showcasing Centurion’s suite of services, a sampling of their extensive list of past and current clients, as well as the diverse and award-winning team behind the agency’s success.

“Our new website shows just some of the work we’ve done in a simple and direct manner,” said Bilello. “Having worked with professional athletes, Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and issues-based organizations, we’ve adopted a diverse playbook that the entire team is proud of—and that shows through our new site. We’re excited to launch the site and continue growing, bringing on more clients and helping them reach their goals.”

Past work from the agency includes launches, mergers and sales growth of some of the nation’s largest medical groups and consumer brands. Centurion’s team has also successfully planned, executed and managed numerous Pro Bowl, Franchise and Community Man-of-the-Year campaigns. Collectively, the agency promotes and protects close to $175 million in brand equity.

Along with a new style and updated agency information, Centurion’s website features a modern design optimized for web and mobile viewing. Visitors are encouraged to explore and learn more about Centurion Strategies, and if interested in the agency’s services, to contact the team via the contact form.

About Centurion Strategies

Centurion Strategies is not a typical marketing, advertising and PR team. They break ranks to deliver fast and effective results for clients, on time and within budget. With more than 10 years of high-level public relations, advertising, marketing, technology development and consulting, as well as crisis management experience, Centurion has built a solid reputation not only for the agency but for its clients. Having worked with state and federal government agencies; professional athletes and entertainers; Fortune 500 companies, as well as small- to medium-sized businesses, Centurion has adopted a hybrid playbook for the success of all their clients. For more information visit http://www.centurion-strategies.com Locations in Tampa, Los Angeles and Washington D.C.