Settlers Life Sets Annual Sales Record for Second Consecutive Year

Settlers Life Insurance Company While 2015 and 2016 were great years, 2017 is the year we become “America's Final Expense Company."

“Sales were up 34% in 2015 and over 21% in 2016,” explained Steve Bontell, Chief Marketing Officer, “Both years we set new monthly and annual sales records, and we grew as a company and as a team. While 2015 and 2016 were great years, 2017 is the year we become “America's Final Expense CompanySM”. We have many things to look forward to, including the launch of our new ExpressApp sales tool, several technical upgrades, and a nationwide roadshow, and of course we expect to achieve yet another set of sales records.”

“At Settlers Life we talk a lot about partnership with our agents, working towards a common goal, helping the other partner succeed, and achieving common goals,” Michael Lowe, President of Settlers Life stated. “What we accomplished in 2016 should be a source of pride and a validation that our vision of partnership is the correct path and the right strategy for success in the final expense marketplace.”

This milestone for Settlers Life included growth and promotions for key employees at the administrative office. Its agent force also grew in 2016, increasing to more than 6,500 independent agents appointed in forty-two (42) states.

This achievement should be encouraging for Settlers Life agent partners and policyholders, as well as potential consumers. “Our continued growth is a testament to the work we do each day in our effort to become the best final expense company in the country,” Bontell noted, “We want our agent partners and policyholders alike to know that Settlers Life continues to be a company they can trust for their final expense needs.”

Settlers Life Insurance Company specializes in simplified issue, final expense, whole life insurance coverage for insureds aged fifteen-days to eighty-five years. A member of the NGL Insurance Group since 1999, Settlers Life’s primary administrative office is located in Bristol, Virginia. Since 2007, Settlers Life has maintained an A. M. Best financial strength rating of "A minus" (Excellent), the fourth highest of 16 such ratings. A.M. Best states that an "A minus" rating "is assigned to companies which have, in our opinion, an excellent ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations." A.M. Best is the oldest and most widely recognized rating agency dedicated to the insurance industry.