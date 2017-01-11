Yusen Logistics’ Bailey Elected Chairman of IANA

Adriene Bailey, Yusen Logistics (Americas), has been named Chairman of IANA. “Adriene brings extensive industry experience and multimodal insight as our new chairman,” said Joni Casey, president and CEO of IANA. “Her enthusiasm and expertise will serve IANA’s members well.”

The board of directors of the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) has elected Adriene Bailey, Chief Strategy Officer, Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., as its chairman for 2017. She formerly held the office of vice chairman.

Prior to joining Yusen Logistics in 2011, Bailey held leadership positions at Pacer International as well as managerial posts at CSX Transportation, consulting firms and the Southern Pacific Railroad. She is currently serving as the chair of the Denver Transportation Institute.

“Adriene brings extensive industry experience and multimodal insight as our new chairman,” said Joni Casey, president and CEO of IANA. “Her enthusiasm and expertise will serve IANA’s members well.”

About IANA

IANA is North America’s only industry trade association that represents the combined interests of the intermodal freight industry. The association’s mission is to promote the growth of efficient intermodal freight transportation through innovation, education and dialogue. The association offers valuable information and services specific to the intermodal industry encompassing consensus business solutions that facilitate: operations, regulatory compliance, and policy issue management. IANA's membership roster of over 1,000 members represents the diverse companies critical to moving freight efficiently and safely. IANA provides a discussion forum for the many types of stakeholders along the supply chain, resulting in a strong unified voice advocating the needs of intermodal freight transportation. For more information, visit http://www.intermodal.org.

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a global logistics and transportation provider that delivers custom supply chain solutions through one of the largest air, ocean and land transportation networks. We have over 500 offices in 42 countries and regions, with more than 20,000 employees at your service. Combining our services gives you greater control over your supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.yusen-logistics.com.