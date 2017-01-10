Geneva Technical Services Renews i.c.stars Sponsorship

GTS clearly acts upon their values, participating and connecting with communities to create opportunities that benefit our students

Geneva Technical Services, LLC (GTS), a leading provider of IT staffing services and solutions in the Chicago area, announced their decision to renew their corporate sponsorship of i.c.stars. This marks the 7th year that GTS has sponsored i.c.stars, helping the organization develop future IT and community leaders through immersive and innovative project-based training programs that prepare candidates to thrive in the business and technology fields.

Through this partnership, GTS has provided a wide range of financial and volunteer based support. GTS’ sponsorship has contributed to numerous events creating strong bonds in the local IT community and introducing i.c.stars to a larger audience of IT leaders and employers.

Best of all, contributions to the i.c.stars program have a quantifiable impact on the community:



The i.c.stars candidate placement rate post completion of the program is 90%.

The i.c.stars graduate retention rate is 81%.

The average 12 month earnings increase for an i.c.stars graduate is from $9,846 to $57,240.

"The spirit and values of i.c.stars mirrors our own vision for building communities and enhancing lives with employment opportunities," said Rich Linden, Owner and CEO of GTS. "We are honored to support i.c.stars with our sponsorship and contribute to their continued success in building future IT, business, and community leaders."

"GTS clearly acts upon their values, participating and connecting with communities to create opportunities that benefit our students," said Sandee Kastrul, i.c.stars President and Cofounder. "Our partnership with GTS has expanded our employer base and enhanced our programs with technology executives interested in volunteering and sponsoring. We are grateful for the ways their financial contributions aid the individuals we serve and their time commitments help our goal of impacting even larger communities as we find, train, and put promising talent to work."

To learn more about Geneva Technical Services’ contributions to i.c.stars or other ways they advance the local IT community, visit http://www.genevatechnicalservices.com or call 1-773-577-8582. To learn more about the exceptional work being done by i.c.stars and how you can contribute, visit http://www.icstars.org/engage/overview or call 312-640-3850.

About Geneva Technical Services

Founded in 1999, Geneva Technical Services, LLC. (GTS) is a leading provider of IT talent to Fortune 1000 companies on a contract, contract-to-hire and permanent basis. GTS’ client-focused approach to forming long-term relationships with customers is the foundation of the company’s success and a high-quality talent recruiting process ensures customers are presented with the best IT talent available in the market.