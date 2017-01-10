Our team was impressed by Fragmob’s professionalism, customer service, and ability to work with us to accomplish our desired goals.

Fragmob today announced it has been selected by Amway Philippines to create mobile applications to aid the company’s independent sales force throughout the nation with prospecting, training, enrollment, dashboards and compliant content.

The Fragmob-developed “Amway Now” mobile app will offer Amway Philippines’ independent sales force, called Amway Business Owners or ABOs, a powerful new tool to run their individual businesses, as well as stay informed with company news, product assets and social media. The app features gamified tools that provide ABOs with an efficient and fun way to identify, sort, and follow-up with prospects through a user-friendly interface. ABOs will earn points as they complete Quests using the app.

“We are excited about Fragmob’s commitment to the direct sales industry and strong desire to empower sales teams like ours,” stated Jim McLain, Amway’s Global Manager of Social Media Strategy, Digital Brand Experiences and Digital Innovation. “Fragmob’s deep knowledge of the direct selling industry, their willingness to partner and their ability to deploy quickly stood out in our decision-making process.”

“Our team was impressed by Fragmob’s professionalism, customer service, and ability to work with us to accomplish our desired goals,” said Skip Lorimer, Amway’s Global Procurement Lead Sourcing Manager for Marketing.

“We are honored that Amway Philippines has selected Fragmob’s mobile solution. We thank them for the opportunity to be an integrated part of their technology,” said Jonathan Shapiro, Co-Founder, President, CFO at Fragmob.

About Fragmob

Fragmob is a San Diego-based mobile software company offering white-label sales and productivity tools for independent salespeople worldwide. As a mobile app creator, Fragmob specializes in understanding what goes on in the brains of professionals who aren't trapped behind a computer and focuses on products and methodologies that drive, or instigate, specific actions and behaviors. Learn about instigating action at Fragmob.com.

About Amway

Amway is a $9.5 billion direct selling business based in Ada, Michigan, USA. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™ vitamin, mineral and dietary supplements, Artistry™ skincare and color cosmetics and eSpring™ water treatment systems – all sold exclusively by Amway Business Owners. Global sales in 2015 made Amway the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the Direct Selling News 2016 Global 100. The company’s annual sales figure includes revenue from direct selling operations and other business holdings.