PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation’s 26th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today the opening of a new, upgraded office location in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., bringing together teams from three offices in close proximity: Paramus and Ridgewood, N.J., and Suffern, N.Y. Clients served by these separate offices will now benefit from a more robust and collaborative network of experts centrally located for convenience.

"In an industry where client needs constantly evolve and require expertise across specialties, we're committed to building a firm that is as open and connected as possible," said Managing Partner Kevin J. Keane. "This new office not only enhances collaboration amongst our team but allows us to keep clients a step ahead of changing dynamics.”

The new location, on the site of the old Tice Farm off of Chestnut Ridge Road in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., features cutting-edge tools for collaboration and partnership as well as a contemporary café-style lunch area.

“Our clients are the top priority in everything we do as a firm,” said Brian Flynn, Managing Partner for the New Jersey market. “As we move to the new site, clients in the Woodcliff Lake region can expect a seamless transition and access to a broader team with deep expertise to deliver even greater value."

