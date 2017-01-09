Datalogic, a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets, and world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors, vision systems and laser marking equipment highlights Retail Products and Retail Supply Chain Solutions at NRF booth 3827. NRF is “Retail’s Big Show 2017” taking place January 15 - 17 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Datalogic will have multiple demonstration areas each focusing on a retail application or functional area such as: Grocery, Non-Grocery, Shelf Management, RFID Applications, Loss Prevention, Digital Tailor Measurement, and more. Extensive live demonstrations of multiple products and solutions will be on display, specifically:

Magellan™ 9800i scanner/scale - This multi-plane advanced imaging scanner/scale is the industry’s first fully digital imaging high performance scanner/scale product lines with features that prevent shrink, accelerate mobile interaction and help future proof the POS. This product is capable of reading digital watermarks including the Digimarc® Barcode.

Magellan™ 9400i scanner/scale – A multi-plane advanced imaging scanner/scale with a more traditional bonnet height, large horizontal and vertical winodws delivers optimum positioning for POS or self-checkout.

Jade™X7 Automated Scanner – The industry’s fastest automated checkout solution. It allows shoppers to place items in any orientation onto a fast moving belt. Items are automatically read and visually recognized at speeds significantly higher than a manual checkout.

Joya™ Touch Device - The Joya Touch device is the ideal multi-purpose retail device for Self-shopping and retail floor applications. This state-of-the-art device is offered in handheld and pistol grip versions and can support multiple applications resident making it the one device that can tackle any retail task. Self-Shopping, Queue-busting and Gift Registry can co-exist with enterprise applications such as shelf replenishment, inventory checks, mark downs, price checks and more. The Joya Touch Android 6 version will be previewed during NRF.

LaneHawk™ Loss Prevention Solution – This bottom-of-the-basket solution turns shrink into profits in real-time. LaneHawk cameras detect and identify items in the bottom of the basket, sending product information to the POS system for inclusion in the sales transaction.

PowerScan™ Rugged Handheld Retail Scanner – The world’s best-selling industrial scanner that is synonymous with warehouse data capture now is available in a Retail version with the ability to decode digital watermarks, including the Digimarc® Barcode.

Falcon™ X3+ Mobile Computer –Datalogic’s most rugged mobile computer with the ideal blend of ergonomics, ruggedness, computing power and data capture technologies. Designed for retail, it is at home in the stockroom, warehouse, or retail floor.

Skorpio™ X3 Mobile Computer – Datalogic’s bestselling mobile computer is packed with technology and is ideally suited for any retail and supply chain applications.

Heron™ Handheld Scanner – Unmatched elegance, the latest data capture technology, and extensive customization of sounds, lighting, and labeling make it the modern point-of-sale scanner.

DL-Axist™ PDA – Android based, full touch 5” HD display with an advanced 2D imager making it ideal for assisted sales, merchandising, stock management, or as a Manager’s device, all in a robust industrial strength enclosure.

RIDA™ DBT6400 Scanner – A pocket-sized innovative, wireless Bluetooth® scanner that is ideal for connection with tablets offering easy implementation of Mobile POS, Assisted Sales and other data capture within any retail enterprise.

RFID Solutions – Multiple RFID reading solutions specifically designed for use in retail environments from the warehouse to the store floor.

Smart Dressing Room – Technological integrating touch screens, video imaging, and RFID for retail assistance assisting customers deciding the correct fit and color. The system offers the ability to check current stock of items and sharing apparel information via social media.

Datalogic product managers and executives will be on hand to discuss the latest products, solutions, and technologies on display in the booth. Contact your local Datalogic representative to schedule meetings and obtain more information.

