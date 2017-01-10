Providing the best communication tools at the bedside enables our staff to provide the best possible patient care, and aligns with our strategic overall plan of continuing to enhance the clinician and patient experience.

Voalte, the leader in healthcare communication technology, today announced that Southern New Hampshire Medical Center has upgraded to Voalte Platform™ for secure communication and alert notification via smartphones. The Nashua-based, 188-bed acute care facility is part of Southern New Hampshire Health, which is dedicated to providing advanced clinical expertise and high-quality care to the communities it serves using the latest medical treatments and technologies.

“The first change we noticed after implementing Voalte smartphones was a decrease in noise,” said Amy Staly, RN, BSN, Director of Clinical Applications, Web and Data Services of Southern New Hampshire Health. “Overhead paging virtually stopped, with patients and staff commenting on the quieter environment, which we all know is so important for healing. We were also pleased to improve our response time to patient requests by removing the ‘middleman’ and having nurse calls go directly to the appropriate nurse’s smartphone.”

The health system replaced an aging phone system in its Medical-Surgical Units, Intensive Care Unit, Respiratory Therapy, the Birth Place, and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with Spectralink™ PIVOT:S smartphones running Voalte Platform. Nurses and the rest of the care team now collaborate via voice calls and secure text messages, and receive patient requests, bed exit alerts and other notifications directly on their smartphones via integration with Connexall™ middleware and the Rauland™ nurse call system.

“We are pleased to give our caregivers a robust, reliable communication solution from Voalte,” said Andrew Watt, MD, VP of ITS and Chief Information Officer for Southern New Hampshire Health. “Providing the best communication tools at the bedside enables our staff to provide the best possible patient care, and aligns with our strategic overall plan of continuing to enhance the clinician and patient experience.”

According to Adam McMullin, Chairman and CEO of Voalte, “Southern New Hampshire Medical Center is a great example of how hospitals can improve patient care by upgrading the way their care teams communicate and receive alerts. Voalte is dedicated to driving improvements in patient outcomes, and thrilled to help SNHMC’s caregivers respond to patients more quickly and enable a quiet environment that supports healing.”

About Southern New Hampshire Health

Southern New Hampshire Health is comprised of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Foundation Medical Partners, and is Massachusetts General Hospital’s first clinical affiliate in the region. SNHMC is a 188-bed facility that has two campuses in Nashua. Foundation Medical Partners is a multi-specialty physician group practice with more than 500 primary care and specialty care providers who serve patients in 32 communities across southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts. SNHH also offers urgent, walk-in care through six Immediate Care locations around the region. Through SNHH’s MGH affiliation, patients have easy access to advanced clinical expertise in areas including stroke, cancer, trauma and pediatric specialties. Together, SNHMC and Foundation Medical Partners comprise an organization working collaboratively to achieve the mission of maintaining and preserving the overall health of individuals living in the communities it serves.

About Voalte

Voalte develops smartphone solutions that simplify caregiver communication. As the only company to offer a comprehensive Mobile Communication Strategy, Voalte enables care teams inside and outside the hospital to access and exchange information securely. Voalte customers benefit from a solid smartphone infrastructure that supports their existing systems and expands to accommodate future technologies. Founded in 2008, Voalte is a privately held company based in Sarasota, Florida. Voalte solutions are now available to more than 132,000 caregivers throughout the United States. For more information, visit voalte.com or follow @Voalte on Twitter.