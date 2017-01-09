G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Digital Asset Management Software Grid report to help businesses make the best digital asset management technology buying decision. Libris and WebDAM were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Widen Collective, Brandfolder, Wiredrive, IntelligenceBank DAM, Daminion, Flight by Canto, Smartimage, Bynder, Cumulus by Canto, Asset Bank, Extensis Portfolio, MerlinOne, MediaValet and Brandworkz were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Brandfolder earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while Documentum earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



Strength in image file management – Users praised the image file management feature of digital asset management products, rating their satisfaction with the feature at an average of 94%. This was higher than the feature ratings for any other media type.

Integrations with room to improve – In responses to feature questions, integrations with creative software was the lowest rated at 82%, suggesting that users were not completely satisfied with the connection between their digital asset management tool and their creative products of choice.

Customer satisfaction declining – The Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer satisfaction ratings of products appearing on the Grid all decreased incrementally or remained static since the Spring 2016 Digital Asset Management Grid Report.

About the Digital Asset Management Software Grid report:

● The report is based on more than 1,089 reviews written by business professionals.

● Of the 96 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Digital Asset Management category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 125,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.