Infocyte, an enterprise malware and threat hunting technology leader, today announced it closed a $3.4 million Series A funding round. It is led by LiveOak Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm with more than $109M invested in Texas-based companies, and a syndicate of investors that include Feik Enterprises, and Hollis Family Partnership. LiveOak General Manager, Venu Shamapant, and Nicolas Hollis, CEO of Coherent Cyber, LLC., will join the Infocyte Board of Directors.

“The Infocyte team has leveraged deep domain expertise gained from years in national cyber defense to develop an innovative and proven solution that automates threat hunting,” said Venu Shamapant, General Partner, LiveOak Venture Partners. “We are excited to partner with Infocyte to bring threat hunting to a wider enterprise audience.”

With daily headlines detailing the latest hacks, many of which exist for years before discovery, and a stream of new threats finding ways to evade current security controls, organizations have begun adopting practices to proactively “hunt” for malicious software and users hidden in their networks. Commonly known as threat hunting, until now this practice has been limited to the most sophisticated security professionals in the military and top tier financial institutions. The Infocyte HUNT™ platform automates the hunt process and reduces the skillset requirement, enabling any enterprise security or IT professional to rapidly find malware and advanced persistent threats (APTs) lurking within their network undetected.

“The truth is many companies are hacked and don’t even know it,” said Chris Gerritz, Founder of Infocyte. “Investors recognize that our progressive approach to automated enterprise threat hunting empowers organizations to be proactive in discovering and dealing with security breaches.”

The Infocyte HUNT platform automates a traditionally services-heavy forensic collection and analysis process, empowering an organization’s own IT and security teams to discover if malware or hackers are present on networked devices (i.e. workstations and servers, both physical and virtual). Infocyte HUNT reduces the breach detection gap—the time that exists between infection and discovery—denying attackers the ability to persist undetected, restoring trust in a network’s health.

About Infocyte, Inc.

Developed by former US Air Force cybersecurity officers, Infocyte’s hunt technology fills a void left by today’s real-time detection solutions. By focusing on the post-compromise activity of persistent attackers and insider threats, Infocyte’s unique approach to security helps organizations defend their networks and critical information. For more information go to http://www.infocyte.com or follow us on @InfocyteInc.

About LiveOak Venture Partners

LiveOak is a $109MM Fund based in Austin, TX and was founded by Ben Scott, Krishna Srinivasan, and Venu Shamapant (all formerly of Austin Ventures). While many of LiveOak’s investments begin in the early stages, LiveOak is a full lifecycle investor focused on technology and technology-driven service companies based in Texas. With over 16 years of successful early stage investing in Texas, the Founders of LiveOak have helped entrepreneurs create industry-leading companies, such as Spatial Wireless (acquired by Alcatel-Lucent), Navini Networks (acquired by Cisco Systems), LifeSize Technologies (acquired by Logitech) and Mavenir Systems, and StackEngine (Acquired by Oracle).