Arch Auto Parts Grand Opening 127-25 Metropolitan Ave, Kew Gardens, NY 11415. To quote WIll Rogers, a famous Kew Gardens resident, "One must wait until evening to see how splendid the day has been." Arch's new Kew Gardens store manager is a real parts expert. He'll make sure customers get exact-fit parts for their vehicle from Arch Auto Parts’ 50,000 OE-quality parts, all at discount prices. NY-Fast.

Arch Auto Parts, a leading aftermarket auto parts supplier in Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, NY, and online auto parts store, announces the grand opening of its new store at 127-25 Metropolitan Ave, Kew Gardens, NY 11415. With a responsive, multicultural staff and more than 50,000 OE quality parts at discount prices, this new Arch Auto Parts store at Kew Gardens is especially well-staffed and stocked to meet the needs of Kew Gardens shoppers in this vibrant and diverse community.

Arch Auto Parts is providing its full product line and services to retail and commercial customers in this historic, multicultural neighborhood. In addition to its complete line of high-quality parts and supplies for cars and light truck applications, Arch Auto Parts now stocks a full line of OE-quality parts for medium and heavy-duty (HD) truck applications, including brakes; belts and hoses; diesel, air, oil and fuel filters; lights, wheel bearings and more.

Arch Auto Parts has expanded its custom machine shop services to make it faster, safer and less expensive for retail and commercial parts shoppers to have certain parts customized to fit their vehicles. Arch now resurfaces flywheels of all sizes, fabricates hydraulic hoses, presses wheel hubs and bearings, presses ball joints, and compresses struts. These high-value services are a welcome addition for DIY retail parts shoppers and many HD commercial and fleet customers, because they require specialized equipment that most DIY mechanics would rarely use, so it is economical and convenient to bring these parts in for service, or have their new struts compressed, or hydraulic hoses specially sized and fitted in-store.

Kew Gardens enjoys a rich history of progressive development, from its beginnings as a Dutch settlement in the 1600’s. In 1868, John Lefferts sold 200 acres of Queens farmland for $59,944.80 to developers, for what became Richmond Hill and Kew Gardens. The first house was built in 1872, at what is now the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 83rd Ave., a half mile from the new Arch Auto Parts – Kew Gardens store. Famous Kew Gardens residents have included Will Rogers, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Metropolitan Ave is now a major thoroughfare connecting Queens and Brooklyn, with a traffic count of 16,777 vehicles per day. Arch Auto Parts' multicultural staff is proud to serve the lively, multicultural community that Kew Gardens has become.

Arch Auto Parts continues its commitment to providing valuable parts expertise and quick, friendly service to local customers in every neighborhood it serves. "We are excited to be able to serve Kew Gardens more easily now," notes Moe Ali, Senior VP, Commercial and Retail Sales for Arch Auto Parts. "We are putting one of our most experienced managers in the store, Rajpaul Das. Das is a real people person, besides being one of the best parts guys in the five boroughs. Das will make sure his customers get the exact-fit part they need from Arch's stock of 50,000 OE-quality parts, all at discount prices. NY-Fast," continued Mr. Ali.

Now with 12 Arch Auto Parts stores in Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, and as a member of "The Group", the largest auto parts buying group in the country, Arch Auto Parts at Kew Gardens can offer a much wider selection of high-quality parts at deeply discounted prices. The new Arch store has been completely renovated to ensure that retail and commercial customers can quickly find the high-quality parts they need for their vehicles, SUVs, vans, and light, medium and heavy duty trucks.

Centrally located in Queens, Arch Kew Gardens also serves the Jamaica Hills, Forest Hills, Richmond Hill, Briarwood, Forest Park and Woodhaven-area communities. Parts shoppers will have easy access from the Van Wyck Expressway (I-678), the Jackie Robinson Parkway, or Queens Boulevard. For orders or for information on parts availability and pricing, the store can be reached at 718-658-2455. Hours are 8AM to 6PM, Monday through Saturday, and 9AM-4PM on Sunday

About Arch Auto Parts

Founded in 1979, Arch Auto Parts' twelve locally owned and operated stores in Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, NY, serve professional service and repair shops, dealers, and truck and commercial fleets, as well as DIY mechanics and other retail customers. Arch Auto Parts delivers unsurpassed customer service and discount prices on a wide selection of OE-quality auto parts from AC Delco, Aisin, Akebono, Anchor Doan, AP Exhaust, Arc, ATP, Auto 7, BCA / NTN, Bosch, Carter, Centric, Continental, Denso, Dorman, FCS, Federated, Gabriel, GMB, Grote, GSP, Hastings, Mahle, MAS, Motorcraft, MPA, Newtek, NGK, Pex, Raybestos, Sachs, Standard / SMP, Stant, Sylvania, Timken, TRW, TYC- Genera, VDO, and other trusted brands.

Arch Auto Parts stocks more than 50,000 OEM and high-quality aftermarket auto and truck parts for domestic and foreign vehicles, including brake pads, drums and rotors; wheel hubs and bearings; motor mounts, chassis and control arms; steering and suspension parts; cabin filters, oil filters, fuel and emission filters and manifolds; sensors and switches; timing belts and water pumps; ignition, batteries, starters, alternators and distributors; heating and air conditioning; and hard-to-find car parts such as window regulators and wiper motors. Arch Auto Parts is open seven days a week with experienced counter staff dedicated to helping New York customers find exactly the discount auto parts they need. Most Arch Auto Parts online orders are ready for in-store pick-up in 30 minutes or less. For more information, visit us at http://www.ArchAutoParts.com or call 718-425-ARCH (718-425-2724).