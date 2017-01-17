From identification of potential vendors through implementation and go-live, on-boarding a practice management solution is a multi-faceted process with a myriad of aspects that require coordination and attention. SelectHub streamlines this entire process.

SelectHub, the leading provider of technology selection management (TSM) software, today released their 2017 update for their Medical Practice Management Software Leaderboard – featuring the top 10 practice management software rated on over 20 critical functional requirements sought after by healthcare organizations.

Ten practice management vendors top SelectHub’s Leaderboard, outperforming more than 30 competing platforms. In-depth analysis is provided by SelectHub for each of the 10 leaders – highlighting strengths and weaknesses – and describing how each system meets the top criteria of organizations and business analysts evaluating practice management software. AdvancedMD, NueMD, WRSHealth, CareCloud, Kareo, eClinicalWorks, NextGen and AthenaHealth are among the top-rated solutions on the updated version of the practice management software leaderboard.

The SelectHub practice management software leaderboard analyzes core practice management features including accurate billing systems, patient insurance verification, supporting billing ICD-10 codes and more than 20 additional practice management software requirements.

SelectHub calculates its rankings across the above functional categories, using information compiled from ongoing software selection projects and actual RFPs managed through their software selection project management platform. SelectHub then validates scores with third party industry and research firms to assure the accuracy of the ranking methodology and findings. The practice management software leaderboard and in-depth buyer’s guide is available for free here.

"Acquisition of new practice management solutions for a clinical environment is crucial to the success of the business itself. With many stakeholders involved in the operation of a practice management suite, it is imperative that the entire selection process be done in a detailed and thoughtful manner. From identification of potential vendors through implementation and go-live, on-boarding a practice management solution is a multi-faceted process with a myriad of aspects that require coordination and attention. SelectHub streamlines this entire process.” - Evan Frankel, 4ealth.org

The interactive leaderboard is available as part of SelectHub’s software selection platform and is customizable based on an organization’s specific practice management software requirements. SelectHub users can collaborate with decision makers, shortlist vendors based on their customized requirements, execute RFIs/RFPs and manage the overall evaluation and procurement process. Comprehensive leaderboards and buyer’s guides are also available for other leading enterprise software categories such as CRM, ERP, Business Intelligence and more.

About SelectHub

SelectHub is a cloud-based software selection management platform streamlining software selection and making IT sourcing more agile and collaborative. The platform supports a comprehensive set of evaluation stages from requirements gathering to vendor shortlisting, demos and user trials, RFI/RFPs and contract negotiation. SelectHub customers include Hunter Douglas, Advanced Energy, QEP Resources and the State of Colorado. To learn more, please visit http://www.selecthub.com.