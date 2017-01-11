EXAIR's 316SS Threaded Line Vac conveyors EXAIR has added both smaller and larger sizes to the air operated 316 Stainless Steel Threaded Line Vac conveyor product line.

EXAIR has added both smaller and larger sizes to the air operated 316 Stainless Steel Threaded Line Vac conveyor product line. EXAIR's Stainless Steel Threaded Line Vacs convert ordinary pipe into a powerful in-line pneumatic conveying system that is safe to use with food products, pharmaceuticals and other bulk materials that require corrosion resistance or the ability to operate at higher temperatures. Featuring large throat diameters for maximum throughput capability, these conveyors are designed to attach to plumbing pipe couplers, sanitary flanges and other pipe fittings.

EXAIR's Line Vac conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air to produce a vacuum on one end with high output flows on the other. Response is instantaneous. Regulating the compressed air pressure provides infinite control of the conveying rate. Construction is of durable Type 316 stainless steel to resist corrosion and contamination. The 316SS Threaded Line Vacs can withstand temperatures up to 400ºF (204ºC). In addition, 316SS Threaded Line Vacs are CE compliant. Nine sizes are available from 3/8 NPT to 3 NPT. Applications include gas, grain or ingredient sampling, part transfer, hopper loading, scrap trim removal, tablet transfer and packaging. Prices start at $540.