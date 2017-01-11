KBioBox Genetic BioInformatics Data Analysis "KBioBox technology accurately identifies problems fast saving clients time and money." Kryngle Daly. CEO

KBioBox llc is pleased to announce today that it has signed a multi-year license agreement with Poseida Therapeutics Inc, the San Diego based specialist in gene and cell therapy programs, to provide custom bioinformatics analysis for genetic data. Poseida Therapeutics selected KBioBox in order to harness KBioBox’s powerful BioEngine Algorithms which do not compromise speed for accuracy. The system was custom developed using client determined parameters and annotated results format.

Recently KBioBox announced the launch of its genetic data bioInformatics portal.

In response to client demand KBioBox developed a sophisticated “3 click” gene editing off target analysis program and a “3 Click” gene edit design program. Both are accessible from KBioBox’s new website, https://www.kbiobox.com/ and powered by the company’s proprietary BioEngine. Scientists, pharmaceutical researchers and academics can access the portal and enter their own gene edit off target analysis project for free and have clear, actionable results in minutes. Simple to use with high value output. https://www.kbiobox.com/freeofftargetanalysis

For "gene edit off target analysis" enter a) Cell line b) Gene edit type c) Design.

In under a minute the KBioBox BioEngine searches the whole genome for Off Targets and produces an annotated, easy-to- understand report with intuitive visualizations and all locus information provided:

Video. http://www.kbiobox.com/offtarget?autoplay=true#ota-video

For "gene edit design analysis" enter a) Location b) Search type c) Gene edit type.

In under a minute the KBioBox BioEngine determines the “top ten” designs and produces an easy-to-understand interactive report with intuitive visualizations and whole genome off target analysis for each design:

Video http://www.kbiobox.com/biodesign?autoplay=true#biodesign-video

About KBioBox llc

KBioBox is a technology company with expertsie in BioInformatics specialising in fast precision off target analysis and gene edit biodesign. Created in reponse to the growing need for real-time genetic sequence analysis, KBioBox's BioEngine is a powerful genomic search engine capable of searching entire genomes in minutes for even the most complex searches. BioEngine technology is built upon novel proprietary search algorythms that do not compromise speed for accuracy. Simple interactiveness and minimal computation requirements mean the technology can be used in the field or in the cloud or accessed through the portal. Clients can run "one off" reports or license the technology ( software) for multi-projects and multi-subscription periods.

KBioBox technology is customizable to any Bioinformatics application. Scientists can take advantage of the BioEngine to empower research and improve the quality of results in a significantly shorter period.

Application areas include not only "gene editing biodesign" and "off target analysis but also cell line engineering, microbiome, oncology, diagnostics and annotations.

Technical applications include BioEngine technology, Wen API, empowering existing bioinformatics and and cloud BioEngine.

Technologies include " off target analysis", "gene edit design" and pathogen identification/analysis.

About Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Please visit http://poseida.com/about-us/