Compliance Cavalry Comes to the Rescue for OSHA Violators

In the OSHA Rules & Regulations, there is a clause referred to as the General Duty Clause. It is the Hippocratic Oath of employers. Whereas doctors promise to “first, do no harm”, employers (whether they realize it or not), commit to: "furnish to each of his employees employment and a place of employment which are free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to his employees".

Recently OSHA published their list of the Top 10 Most Cited Violations in 2016. Landing at #5, with a total of 3,573 citations is Respiratory Protection. OSHA began introducing standards for respiratory protection in 1972 and have continued to make them more stringent ever since.

“Most employers I speak with honestly think they are compliant with all OSHA regulations. They have no idea that within the past year OSHA lowered the permissible exposure limits once again. Or, they know they aren’t compliant and have no idea where to start to get compliant.” says Rex Tucker of Compliance Cavalry, a full service industrial hygiene solutions provider offering area assessments, personnel monitoring, respiratory protection plans, labeling and fit testing in workplaces.

Compliance Cavalry partners with Scientific Dust Collectors, an Illinois firm with a 37-year history of making premium collectors with patented cleaning technology. The unique combination of SDC’s state-of-the-art technology and Compliance Calvary’s expertise in evaluation, installation, training and maintenance provides a turnkey solution to mines, transloading and bagging operations, and service companies.

The Compliance Cavalry Company is committed to not only bringing workplaces into compliance with all OSHA and MSHA standards, but monitoring and maintaining compliance according to the ever-changing requirements.

