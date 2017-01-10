Clinical Supplies Management Completes Second European Acquisition

Clinical Supplies Management (“CSM”), a Great Point Partners (“GPP”) portfolio company, today announced it has acquired B&C Group (“B&C”) based in Brussels, Belgium. CSM and B&C have had a successful relationship over the past two years and this acquisition formally brings B&C and their management team into the CSM family. The addition of the B&C operations increases CSM’s footprint to now include two full-service facilities in Europe and three facilities in the US, and brings additional capabilities in biomedical sample services.

B&C was established in 1999 and has built a strong reputation for serving clients in Europe and internationally. B&C has expanded throughout the years to meet the needs of their customer base and operates a purpose-built facility outside of Brussels, Belgium. The focus on clinical trial supplies and biomedical sample services ideally complements CSM and makes CSM a market leader dedicated to clinical trial supplies.

“The B&C Group is an excellent fit for CSM and we are very excited to work with Philippe [B&C CEO] and his experienced team. CSM will leverage the custom systems architecture of B&C across our global network, providing customers with a seamless, world-class operating partner that is scaled to meet their needs and offers flexible solutions and customer service,” said Scott Houlton, CSM Chief Executive Officer. “Europe is an incredibly important market for clinical trials and we are excited to have added two excellent organizations to CSM in such a short time. The new CSM is truly a great alternative for customers looking to partner with an innovative organization that is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of this specialized market.”

B&C moved into their current facility in 2009 and has steadily grown and increased their customer base over the past several years. CSM’s recent acquisition of Theorem Clinical Supply in Frankfurt will naturally complement the operations in Brussels. CSM offers customers increased capabilities, capacity, and provide disaster recovery backup within three hours of each location. Philippe Van der Hofstadt, B&C Chief Executive Officer, will lead the European operations for CSM.

Philippe Van der Hofstadt commented, “B&C is very excited to join CSM and we believe that CSM, working with GPP, is perfectly poised to grow and help change the industry. The on-demand packaging and direct-to-patient solutions are examples of how CSM is adding value to customers and we believe that our innovative company cultures match extremely well to provide outstanding customer service. I am looking forward to working with all of my existing team and the teams in Frankfurt and the US globally to help drive CSM forward.”

B&C offers drug sourcing, primary and secondary packaging and labeling, QP release, warehousing, distribution and returns processing for investigational medicine products (IMP), other supplies necessary for clinical trials, and adds biomedical sample services including design and assembly of sample collection kits, biomedical sample logistics, biomedical sample storage, and centralized biomedical sample management.

About Clinical Supplies Management

Since 1997, CSM has been providing innovative solutions to meet the complex clinical supply challenges pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies face. CSM manages the clinical supply chain for hundreds of satisfied clients worldwide, providing services that keep clinical trials on time and on budget. CSM offers a full suite of cGMP-compliant services, continually delivering quality supplies to clinical sites and patients around the world. From Phase I all the way to large Phase III projects, CSM has the flexibility to meet the needs of all drug trials regardless of size and scope. CSM’s customer-centric approach, revolutionary processes, and state-of-the-art clinical services increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve outcomes for clinical trials. Some of CSM’s clinical services include packaging and labeling, storage and global distribution, controlled drug services, clinical supplies consulting, as well as returns, reconciliation, and destruction. Reach CSM at 866-487-3276 or http://www.csmondemand.com.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners ("GPP"), founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with approximately $1 billion of equity capital under management and 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new private equity investments from GPP II, which has closed on $215 million. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II) and public (BioMedical Value Fund, approximately $525 million) equity funds. Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, services, outsourcing, pharmaceutical infrastructure, and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies. Reach Great Point at 203-971-3300 or http://www.gppfunds.com.