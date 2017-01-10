Hanzo Preserve™ is the Gold Standard of web evidence collection. The platform has helped Fortune 100 and AM Law 100 customers cut the time, risk and cost of collecting critical evidence from the web.

Hanzo - considered the industry Gold Standard in the legally defensible collection and preservation of native format web and social media content for global brands - today announced the launch of Hanzo Preserve™, a powerful extension to the Hanzo Platform relied upon by Fortune 100 and AM Law 100 that includes the tools and analytics General Counsel and Leading Litigation Attorneys require to effectively gain control over their expansive social and web presence.

Customers such as Twitter, LinkedIn, PayPal, Allianz, T Rowe Price, Ameriprise, United Healthcare, Coca-Cola, John Deere and the Department of Justice rely on The Hanzo Platform to ensure integrity of legally defensible content, collecting, preserving and analyzing content to prepare for multiple use cases within the Enterprise.

Hanzo Preserve™ comes pre-built with the industry’s most common connectors to natively archive all website and social media content. Whether a company requires the capture of Slack, Confluence, Jive, Jira, Sharepoint, Facebook, or even YouTube, General Counsel and Litigation Executives can feel confident that 100% of their web presence - known about or not - is quickly captured, easily searched, solidly preserved and highly protected for any situation - from class action litigation, to IP protection, Due Diligence support and even for the upcoming GDPR requirement. Hanzo Preserve™ takes ease of use and integration with other leading e-Discovery platforms - such as Relativity - to another level.

"With Hanzo, I don’t have to worry about defensible collections of any kind of web content,” said Kelly Twigger, Principal at ESI Attorneys, LLC. “When my clients need to preserve web content for litigation or compliance reasons, Hanzo is the 'how to get it done right' of web and social media collection."

Customers who are interested in finding out more about Hanzo can easily join one of our January launch webinars, choose to download the product brief or request a demo with one of our Hanzo Preserve™ experts.

“Hanzo Preserve is the Gold Standard of web evidence collection,” said Kevin Gibson, Chairman and CEO of Hanzo. “The platform has helped Fortune 100 and AM Law 100 customers cut the time, risk and cost of collecting critical evidence from the web, and we’re excited to extend that peace of mind to any global company looking for the best web and social media archiving platform they can find.”