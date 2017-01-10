UpSmart is the ultimate teaching assistant. It combines the ability to reinforce skills that have just been taught in class, while returning critical standards-based performance data to teachers so they can help students in real-time

Edgenuity, a leading provider of online and blended learning, today announced the launch of UpSmart™, a supplemental solution designed to help all students in grades 6–8 demonstrate mastery of state standards in English language arts and math. Using a completely adaptive learning engine and technology-enhanced assessments, UpSmart provides the right level of instruction and practice on each topic for each student.

“Even great teachers using the best curriculum find that students struggle to transfer what they are taught in the classroom to high-stakes tests,” said Sari Factor, CEO of Edgenuity. “UpSmart is the ultimate teaching assistant. It combines the ability to reinforce skills that have just been taught in class, while returning critical standards-based performance data to teachers so they can help students in real-time.”

How it Works

UpSmart personalizes the learning environment for every student as a companion to the core curriculum or as a test-readiness program, and can be used in variety of settings – as part of a classroom-based blended learning program, in an advisory period or study skills class, or as homework.

UpSmart drives mastery of state standards in English language arts and math through:



Targeted assessment: Places students into the optimal level through short, targeted assessments for each topic, then continuously evaluates what each student is ready to learn, providing the right instruction and practice.

Adaptive practice and instruction: Features highly adaptive tasks to assess students’ mastery of skills and triggers appropriate support and instruction on each level as they progress through topics. The program continuously accumulates data about each student’s understanding and adjusts the difficulty of tasks and instruction as well as the amount of practice accordingly.

Just-in-time instruction: Provides scaffolds as needed to help students complete a task and develop a deeper understanding of the skill being assessed. These scaffolds include topic introduction videos, hints, answer-specific feedback, and direct instruction and modeling.

Motivation and rewards: Encourages students, through a dashboard and digital badging system, to monitor their own progress and celebrate their successful mastery of skills. Students accumulate trophies for productive behaviors like increasing time on task, showing persistence while working on a difficult assignment, or completing challenges.

Teachers can easily implement UpSmart as a supplement to their core curriculum, and the tool can be customized to align with each unique classroom scope and sequence. Teachers can assign, reorder, and prioritize topics in the way they prefer. In addition, real-time reporting on student progress helps teachers understand the skills and standards students have mastered, which students may be struggling, and how students can be grouped for re-teaching.

About Edgenuity

Edgenuity is a leading provider of digital curriculum and instructional services for the K-12 market. Our products are used in 9 of the top 15 U.S. school districts to help educators address their students’ most critical academic needs. School districts use Edgenuity online solutions to improve student outcomes, including Edgenuity’s Courseware™ for initial credit and credit recovery, Pathblazer® and MyPath™ for intervention and UpSmart™ to prepare for state assessments. For more information, visit Edgenuity.com.

