Being recognized by a firm like Brandon Hall validates the work our team has put into driving results with our enterprise clients.

Talemetry, award-winning provider of high performance recruitment marketing software, announced today its selection as the Silver Award winner for Best Advancement in Sourcing Technology in the Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards program.

Talemetry’s award was announced during an event on December 15, 2016. The award represents the highest honor handed out in this year’s candidate sourcing technology category. The full list of winners can be seen at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards.

The award competition is held annually and it features a comprehensive application process. A panel of veteran, independent, senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries and made final decisions based on real world impacts of the technologies they evaluated.

“We congratulate our Technology Award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance – and in some cases transform – their organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. “Our research shows that human capital management technology is a primary driver of innovation, and our award-winning organizations serve as models of success.”

“Proactive candidate sourcing, tightly integrated to your ATS, is a cornerstone of an overall recruitment marketing solution,” said Jade Bourelle, CEO of Talemetry. “Being recognized by a firm like Brandon Hall validates the work our team has put into driving results with our enterprise clients.”

The Talemetry recruitment marketing platform integrates with an organization’s existing ATS to enable and optimize pre-applicant candidate attraction, sourcing, engagement, and candidate experience. The platform includes:



Candidate Attraction Solutions (job board, social network, digital advertising, and agency job distribution)

Candidate Sourcing and Engagement Solutions (federated search and sourcing, talent networks, candidate campaigning)

Candidate Experience Solutions (targeted mobile/social career sites, integrated mobile/social online applications)

Optimized Recruitment Operations (unsurpassed analytics for tracking recruiting results and optimizing performance)

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (http://www.brandonhall.com).

About Talemetry

Talemetry® works with your applicant tracking system enabling you to get more of the right candidates to apply for jobs using all recruitment marketing and sourcing channels and activities on a single powerful technology platform.

The Talemetry suite helps large organizations automatically distribute jobs, search and source candidates, build talent pipelines, engage candidates with full CRM, provide rich social and mobile candidate experiences, integrate external recruiters, manage all recruiting vendors, and measure and optimize their recruitment operations.

Talemetry, Inc. has been helping hundreds of employers improve candidate experiences, optimize recruiter efficiency, control costs, and get maximum visibility into what works and what doesn’t since 2000. To learn more, visit http://talemetry.com or follow @Talemetry.http://www.twitter.com/talemetry