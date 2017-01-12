The 2017 NAHB International Builders’ Show represents the thirteenth year that Palm Harbor Homes has built a home to display in Professional Builder’s Show Village.

Palm Harbor Homes in Plant City, Florida, is pleased to announce they are partnering with Golden Arrow Homes of West Palm Beach at this year’s National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, January 10-12. Over 60,000 people are expected to attend this showcase of the latest trends in home building.

“The 2017 NAHB International Builders’ Show represents the thirteenth year that Palm Harbor Homes has built a home to display in Professional Builder’s Show Village. This year, we are honored to have Golden Arrow Homes from West Palm Beach as our featured builder. Building this home for the Show Village has been a coordinated effort by many, and we are very appreciative of James Hall, Adam Altinok, and Aydin Isbasar with Golden Arrow for their participation this year,” said Mark Kelly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Palm Harbor Homes.

The home Palm Harbor and Golden Arrow have on display in Professional Builder’s Show Village this year is The Riviera II, a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,740 square foot home designed for Millennial homeowners. It features quartz tops in the kitchen and baths, the latest in design features, and state-of-the-art fireplace, plumbing, and electrical systems. At the conclusion of the show, the home will be featured in one of the Golden Arrow Homes developments in Palm Beach County, Florida.

“Golden Arrow Homes is extremely pleased to be taking part in the 2017 International Builders’ Show and Professional Builder’s Show Village in our home state of Florida showcasing the new Riviera II model from Palm Harbor Homes. This model will soon become the home of a very happy family in Palm Beach County, Florida. We welcome everyone to visit this magnificent example of a systems built home!” said James Hall, President of Golden Arrow Homes.

Palm Harbor Homes is a division of Cavco Homes, Inc. Cavco and Palm Harbor Homes have been awarded the Manufacturer of the Year for the past seven years by the industry’s national trade organization, the Manufactured Homes Institute. For more information, please visit http://www.palmharbor.com.

Cavco Homes, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes and Palm Harbor Homes. The Company is also the leading producer of park model homes, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Custom Homes brand. Cavco's mortgage subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, offers conforming mortgages to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners. See http://www.cavco.com and http://www.parkmodels.com.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mark Kelly at 813.365.3807 or email at mkelly[at]palmharbor[dot]com.