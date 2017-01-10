HealthSherpa Enrolls 750,000 People

HealthSherpa.com Enrolls 750,000 People Enrolling 750,000 people is a major milestone for us, and speaks to the hard work, enthusiasm and commitment of the consumer advocate and product teams,” said George Kalogeropoulos, cofounder and CEO of HealthSherpa.

HealthSherpa, the premier health insurance enrollment company, today announced more than 750,000 people have used its service to enroll in coverage.

“Enrolling 750,000 people is a major milestone for us, and speaks to the hard work, enthusiasm and commitment of the consumer advocate and product teams,” said George Kalogeropoulos, cofounder and CEO of HealthSherpa. “Our sole focus is on helping folks find, sign up for, and use high quality health coverage. We never upsell, and always try to help people find the coverage that best matches their priorities and needs. We really want to go beyond the transaction and support people year-round both from a human and product perspective.”

HealthSherpa’s consumer advocates work hard to demystify health insurance and most have experience in nonprofit and/or social work. They do not receive sales commissions and are incentivized solely to help consumers find the right coverage. HealthSherpa’s consumer advocate team reflects the diversity of the people who come to HealthSherpa for guidance.

“A HealthSherpa consumer advocate, Erica, assisted me with 2017 enrollment in healthcare coverage. She demonstrated outstanding professionalism, thorough knowledge of the complex details of ACA and thoroughness in executing the detailed process,” said Jane D., Tampa, Fla.

The consumer advocates specialize in assisting people who do not receive health insurance from their employers. This can include part-time or seasonal employees, independent contractors who file 1099 forms, those in career transition who qualify for COBRA, early retirees under 65 years old or those eligible for retirement. Available seven days a week, HealthSherpa’s consumer advocates can connect them to individual health insurance, Medicare, Medicaid or CHIP (Children’s Medicaid).

Leading brands are partnering with HealthSherpa to offer cost-effective healthcare benefits to part-time, seasonal and temporary employees. In collaboration with HealthSherpa, partner companies are able to offer high quality, comprehensive health coverage to non-benefits eligible employees at no cost and save money as eligible employees enroll in individual coverage instead of company programs like COBRA.

About Healthsherpa

HealthSherpa is the best way to get health coverage. Launched in 2013, HealthSherpa has enrolled more than 750,000 people in coverage from more than 200 insurance companies. HealthSherpa partners with large employers, nonprofits and more than 17,000 insurance agents/brokers to support consumer enrollment. Backed by leading investors including Mitch Kapor (founder and CEO of Lotus, Kapor Center for Social Impact), HealthSherpa's mission is to help every American feel the comfort and security of having health coverage. The company delivers innovation, technology, and customer service by real people to make coverage easier to understand, faster to sign up for, and simpler to use. Learn more at http://www.HealthSherpa.com.