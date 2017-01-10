Brandfolder was recognized above the category average in all six of our product satisfaction measurements, setting a high satisfaction standard for DAM products.

Brandfolder, the world’s most powerfully simple Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform for storing, sharing, and showcasing digital assets, announced today that it ranked #1 for Customer Satisfaction in the G2 Crowd Grid for Digital Asset Management, Winter 2017 Report.

In addition to receiving the highest overall satisfaction score among all 29 DAM products included in the report, Brandfolder beat other DAM vendors in the scoring areas for ease of implementation and shortest time to value. Because of this, Brandfolder was named a High Performer across the entire category.

Marty Duffy, Director of Research at G2 Crowd, says, “In this report, Brandfolder was recognized above the category average in all six of our product satisfaction measurements, setting a high satisfaction standard for DAM products.” G2 Crowd also named Brandfolder the “Easiest DAM to Implement” in their DAM Implementation Index, released in the Fall of 2016.

Each vendor included in the winter report was ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, vendor size, and social impact). 98% of users reviewed said that Brandfolder is going in the right direction, and 97% of users agree that Brandfolder is easy to do business with and offers exceptional support.

“We strive to differentiate from other vendors in our space by providing the most intuitive and easy-to-use DAM platform on the market. In addition, we provide best-in-class support to our growing list of global enterprise and SMB clients. Our #1 Satisfaction score validates that we’re on the right track,” said Steve Baker, Brandfolder CEO.

The full G2 Crowd Grid for Digital Asset Management, Winter 2017 Report is available for download here.

About Brandfolder

Brandfolder is the world’s simplest Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution for storing, sharing, and showcasing your digital assets. Organizations like Slack, OpenTable, Shazam, and Under Armour rely on Brandfolder to deliver consistent and compelling brand experiences.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 125,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly, more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.