This development represents another milestone in DFLabs’ comprehensive integration partnership portfolio with security data sources to “connect all the dots” with in the incident response process.

DFLabs, the global leader in cyber incident response automation and orchestration, announced today its integration with Carbon Black, the leader in next-generation endpoint security, to provide a fully integrated solution for cyber incident response.

The native integration combines DFLabs’ IncMan cyber incident response automation and orchestration platform with Carbon Black’s Cb Response to give users advanced visibility into cyber incidents to speed the investigation, prioritization and response of incidents in one single orchestration report while improving the management of threats.

This development represents another milestone in DFLabs’ comprehensive integration partnership portfolio with security data sources to “connect all the dots” with in the incident response process – from SIEMs to end-point detection and response, email notification, malware analysis and threat intelligence services. Through this single, transparent pane of glass customers can easily gain actionable intelligence and automatically share bi-directional data with their communities while retaining critical control and evidence though human supervision of the process.

“Driven by the demand of our high-profile F500 customers, the combination of DFLabs and Carbon Black is a powerful solution for our customers, enabling them to seamlessly triage and remediate cyber attacks. To stay ahead of the threat, collaboration is critical, and this important partnership further demonstrates our rapid technology advancements, vision for Supervised Active Intelligence™, and commitment to helping CISOs around the world get their cyber incidents under control,” said Dario Forte, Founder and CEO of DFLabs.

”Responding quickly to today’s advanced threats is vital for businesses to keep their critical data safe,” said Tom Barsi, Carbon Black’s senior vice president of business development. “Through this integration, DFLabs and Carbon Black are empowering security teams to remediate cyber attacks faster and more conclusively than ever before.”

IncMan integrates with a multitude of sources for alerts, including but not limiting to SIEM, ticketing systems, Threat Intelligence communities, and any external application that can invoke IncMan API’s. Additionally, syslog alerts and emails can automatically trigger the creation of an incident, alerting and notifying the most appropriate team on their mobile phone, and assigning the most efficient playbooks (i.e. workflows) to provide a timely automated response. IncMan also represents a centralized repository for case management and advanced analytics or customized personal dashboards as well as features a smart KPI engine helps the user to promptly answer inquiries from executive management.

Active data breach and privacy regulations are making incident response platforms mandatory. DFLabs is the first mover in fast growing categories of Security Operations, Analytics and Reporting (SOAR) and Security Incident Response Platforms (SIRP). DFLabs is recognized for its unique approach to automation that provides a highly customizable solution that meets the specific needs of any industry while joining automation and human resources so that the enterprises can improve security.

Cb Response is the market-leading incident response and threat hunting solution. Only Cb Response continuously records and centralizes all endpoint activity, giving Incident Responders, SOC analysts, and MSSPs the complete, real-time information they need to understand exactly how attackers are targeting their organization so they can identify root cause, hunt anomalous behavior, and isolate threats. With Cb Response, organizations can streamline alert validation, accelerate investigations, reduce dwell time, eliminate unnecessary reimaging, and limit IT involvement in the security lifecycle process.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is a recognized global leader in cyber incident response automation and orchestration. The company is led by a management team recognized for its experience in and contributions to the information security field including co-edited many industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. IncMan – Cyber Incidents Under Control – is the flagship product, adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia with US headquarters in Boston, MA and World headquarters in Milano, Italy. For more information visit: http://www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.