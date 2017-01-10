The leadership brought to Skyview’s sales team by Lloyd, Kim and Karen has been nothing short of outstanding. I am confident in their ability to deliver on an executive level.

Skyview Networks, a leading professional sports, news and entertainment sales company, is proud to announce promotions within its sales force for top leadership and key strategic efforts in the New Year. To continue driving positive and effective results to the company’s sales department, Skyview is pleased to announce the promotions of Lloyd Hyman, Kim Ball and Karen Henderson to Vice President, Sales.

“The leadership brought to Skyview’s sales team by Lloyd, Kim and Karen has been nothing short of outstanding. The double digit growth the past years has been strategic with their ability to think outside the box and develop creative solutions. We are excited to see what they accomplish in their new roles and I am confident in their ability to deliver on an executive level,” said Jeanne-Marie Condo, Executive Vice President/General Manager of Skyview Networks.

Skyview Networks partners directly with ABC Radio. Since the companies entered into a multi-year sales and technology agreement in 2015, each has experienced remarkable success individually and as a team. “ABC Radio’s significant audience growth in 2016 has led to increased advertiser demand,” said Steve Jones, Vice President & General Manager of ABC Radio. “We’re thrilled that Skyview Networks is promoting three talented sales executives who have contributed to ABC Radio’s business growth.”

Lloyd Hyman has been an important member of Skyview’s sales division since 2014. He has been strategic to the lift and success of ABC sales and Skyview’s play-by-play sports sales. His responsibilities will include assisting with the management of the overall ABC revenue goal, year-to-year agency advancements, category depth and interviewing. Hyman is strategically positioned to bring continued advancement to Skyview Networks and will be a significant asset in future developments.

Kim Ball has been a key contributor to the Skyview Networks sales team since 2011. Her positive outlook, solution oriented thinking and determination to win have helped make a significant difference year to year. The responsibilities of this new position will include expense management, business travel and small to medium sales orders, as well as overseeing client promotions and sales events. With Ball’s new role comes great confidence from Skyview Networks executives in the advancement of the sales department to follow.

After joining the sales department in 2014, Karen Henderson’s dedication and tremendous efforts have been an effective component in the development of Skyview sales. She has exceptional talent for finding new business, cultivating clients and bringing creativity to Skyview Networks’ integrations. The responsibilities under her new position will include integration development, the ABC/Sports planning calendar and constructing high-quality client experiences and events. Skyview Networks is thrilled for Henderson to take on this new role and is optimistic for the progression of the sales team she will help bring to the company.

“I am pleased in the continued strength and advancement of our sales team,” said Ken Thiele, President of Skyview Networks. “As a company, our main focus is to create positive and effective solutions for our advertising clients and I am very proud of the efforts and cultivated skills Lloyd, Kim and Karen bring to Skyview.”

Skyview Networks is based in Scottsdale, Arizona with sales offices located throughout the United States. It services advertising clients on the network and regional level.

About ABC Radio

ABC Radio syndicates America’s largest commercial radio news network, ABC News Radio, along with the ABC Radio Lifestyle and Entertainment network, ABC Sports Radio and ABC Radio Digital to over 1500 radio stations and multiple digital distributors. ABC Radio reaches more than 73-million listeners each week across broadcast and digital audio platforms. ABC Radio is part of the Disney ABC Television Group. For more information: abcradio.com.

About Skyview Networks

Skyview Networks is a broadcast technology and national sales solutions company that provides services to ABC Radio, 100+ professional and collegiate sports organizations and two state news networks. Founded in 1995, Skyview is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and serves as a national full-service provider to advertisers, syndicators and broadcast networks. Skyview’s services include satellite distribution, full network automation, affiliate relations, inventory management systems and national audio sales with advertising solutions for radio, television, print, signage and web. For more information, visit skyviewnetworks.com.

