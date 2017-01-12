The Raymond Group Announces Promotion of Ray Gilbert to Vice President

The Raymond Group congratulates Ray Gilbert for his recent promotion to Vice President & Area Manager of its Northern California region. Ray will oversee all aspects of business development, project management, estimating and field operations.

Ray began with Raymond in 2005 as a Project Engineer and quickly moved up to the Project Manager/Estimator position. In 2013, Ray took the responsibility of Director of Project Management for Raymond’s Southern California operations, showcasing a strong ability to lead and think strategically.

Some notable projects that Ray has completed for Raymond-Southern California, Inc. include the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, the LA Forum Renovation in Inglewood, Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, and NBC Universal in Studio City.