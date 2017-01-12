The Raymond Group Announces Promotion of Ray Gilbert to Vice President

The Raymond Group’s Ray Gilbert has been promoted from Director of Project Management of Raymond’s Southern California region to Vice President & Area Manager of Raymond-Northern California, Inc., located in Martinez, California.

The Raymond Group congratulates Ray Gilbert for his recent promotion to Vice President & Area Manager of its Northern California region. Ray will oversee all aspects of business development, project management, estimating and field operations.

Ray began with Raymond in 2005 as a Project Engineer and quickly moved up to the Project Manager/Estimator position. In 2013, Ray took the responsibility of Director of Project Management for Raymond’s Southern California operations, showcasing a strong ability to lead and think strategically.

Some notable projects that Ray has completed for Raymond-Southern California, Inc. include the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, the LA Forum Renovation in Inglewood, Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, and NBC Universal in Studio City.

