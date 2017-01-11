Partners Ellis Bennett, Tom Dunlap, and David Ludwig, respectively "The addition greatly enhances Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's capabilities and reputation across a wide spectrum of practice areas..."

Morris and Graeff PC will join Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's elite, international legal team, continuing their common mission of providing relationship-focused legal services.

Carr Morris and Graeff PC will build upon Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s existing corporate, employment, litigation, and estate planning practices while providing additional expertise in white collar criminal defense, allowing both firms to more effectively serve new and existing clients by expanding capacity and available services.

Founding partner, Tom Dunlap stated, "The addition of our incredibly experienced and respected colleagues from the law firm of Carr Morris and Graeff greatly enhances Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's capabilities and reputation across a wide spectrum of practice areas, particularly in corporate mergers and acquisitions, business entities and start-ups, employment law, and white collar crime."

This joining of forces headlines an already historic year for Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. Along with opening offices in other states and regions, including California, Oklahoma, and Colorado, the firm has doubled their number of attorneys and made several historic litigation wins, including a preliminary injunction ruling against the international patent thief, TeleBrands, in favor of Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s patent client, Zuru. This ruling strips patent-infringing products off store shelves, a judgment that preserves the integrity of patent protection for large manufacturers and small inventors alike.

The addition of Carr Morris and Graeff PC attorneys to the Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig team continues a tradition of providing small business owners with the affordable and accessible legal counsel needed to ensure future business success while serving customers legally and effectively. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig was founded in 2001. Originally a two-man team, the firm built an extensive legal client network on the foundation of uncompromised integrity, quality, and accessibility. The firm enters 2017 with an expanded commitment to the local and international entrepreneur community, while anticipating their most successful year yet.

To find out more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, interested members of the public and media are encouraged to visit https://www.dbllawyers.com.