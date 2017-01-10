Celebrating 10 Years of Online Learning

Celebrating 10 Years on Online Learning

For over 55 years the Allen School of Health Sciences has been an educational staple for the New York area providing quality training for Medical Assistants and Nursing Assistants alike. Through three generations of operation, we have had the pleasure of watching thousands of students walk through our doors and begin their careers in the medical industry.

In 2007 we realized that there was great opportunity beyond our New York campuses and launched our very first online program for Medical Insurance Billing and Coding. The motto of the Allen School has always been “Where Education Comes to Life” and we wanted to make that motto a reality even in an online learning experience. We offer our online students the same classroom experience as our campus students through live interactive classrooms, group break-out sessions, and even the opportunity for our online students to step up to the virtual blackboard and demonstrate their skills to the entire class. Questions are answered by our instructors in real time, just as if a student had raised his or her hand in a classroom.

In the 10 years since we first launched our online Medical Insurance Billing and Coding Program we feel that we have developed one of the most comprehensive and interactive virtual programs available. Our instructors and support staff work daily to improve this program and offer our students every possible chance for success. We constantly look at the industry and technology available to make this program even more successful in the future.

If you are looking for an online program with a storied past and a bright future look no further. The Allen School of Health Sciences is the place for you. Call us today and learn how we can make your 2017 the year you invest in yourself and help to bring YOUR education to life. Please call us at 800-620-6745 or visit our website at http://www.allenschool.edu to learn more.