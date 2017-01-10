NterOne Achieves Collaboration Specialization with Cisco

www.NterOne.com We are one of only a handful of companies today that offer both onsite and remote lab access, said Brandon Yohn, President/COO of NterOne

NterOne Corporation announced today it has achieved Cisco’s Learning Partner Collaboration Specialization. “We have been working hard as a company to move more aggressively within the different architectures our customers and partners demand,” said Anthony Hamilton, CEO of NterOne. “With this coveted specialization now in place, we can continue to execute our business plan by expanding further into specific markets geared towards Cisco Collaboration solutions.”

NterOne owns and operates a Data Center in North Carolina, which showcases real-world Cisco Collaboration labs designed to support not only the entire portfolio of CCNA, CCNP, and CCIE level certification blueprints, but also virtually any real-word customer collaboration use case. The custom NterOne Collaboration labs feature the latest voice and video products and enable students to get hands-on experience with cutting edge Cisco solutions. NterOne has a live SIP trunk in its voice labs that allows students to configure their equipment, and then pick up any phone and dial a US number to test the configuration. The number rings their Cisco softphone in their pod - demonstrating actual enterprise level configuration.

NterOne has been operating Cisco Collaboration labs for over 5 years, and recently expanded by adding support for video products. “We are one of only a handful of companies today that offer both onsite and remote lab access,” said Brandon Yohn, President/COO of NterOne. “Students can easily remotely access their pod and configure Cisco video endpoints, along with backend systems, and see live video feeds of our data center.”

NterOne will continue to expand its specializations in 2017 by investing in both lab equipment and personnel that are geared toward supporting partners and customers in the digital transformation. The company has plans to launch new and exciting learning solutions that will continue to innovate a new way forward in IT training.

NterOne is a global training and consulting company focusing on live online training, self-paced e-learning, and private onsite training. The company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with sales offices in Latin America and cloud offices globally. NterOne is an Authorized and Specialized Cisco Learning and Business Partner, VMware Authorized Training Center, ITIL Training Provider, and Microsoft Learning Partner. NterOne owns and operates a Data Center in North Carolina with key technology focus areas that span Virtualization, Data Center, IoT, Cloud, Analytics, Enterprise Networking, Collaboration, Service Provider, Optical, Wireless, and Security.

