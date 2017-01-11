"NAPA is proud to welcome Kukui as one of our trusted partners,” said Jason Rainey, General Manager of NAPA’s AutoCare division

Kukui Corporation has become an official partner of the National Automotive Parts Association, giving the company the ability to market to more than 15,000 NAPA AutoCare Centers nationwide. NAPA only partners with vendors providing quality products and services and promotes those vendors directly to its members.

As part of the partnership, Kukui will offer NAPA AutoCare Centers exclusive pricing for its innovative marketing platform, which is designed to help automotive shop owners attract and retain customers. The company’s product suite includes smart web pages that are optimized to boost a shop’s leads and conversion rates; a simple-to-use Content Management System that is integrated with a shop’s Point-of-Sale system and customer retention tools such as email service reminders, direct mailers and a follow-up module to help shops track outreach efforts to existing customers.

"NAPA is proud to welcome Kukui as one of our trusted partners,” said Jason Rainey, General Manager of NAPA’s AutoCare division. “Kukui’s All-in-One Success Platform allows us to offer NAPA AutoCare facilities a comprehensive marketing, analytics, and customer communications platform that will contribute to their shops success.”

“To work with NAPA is a dream come true,” said Kukui CEO Todd Westerlund. “The organization has a vast network and has built a reputation for working with top-notch vendors, so we are honored to have made the cut.”

Kukui recently launched a new version of its marketing platform, which includes a slew of new features to address the marketing issues that shop owners struggle with most. The company’s marketing software package also includes access to a dedicated marketing coordinator to provide hand-on support.

About Kukui

With a rich history in information technology, Kukui provides businesses with a custom website platform and software solution that integrates with each organization’s Point of Sale (POS) system. This empowers each of Kukui’s clients with quantitative data showing their monetary return on investment, the number of new clients based on their POS system, statistics revealing their customer retention rate, and areas to improve their business through the tracking of phone calls, appointment forms, and feedback from customer reviews.

The company was ranked 76th on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 500 list in 2015.

For more information about Kukui, visit http://www.kukui.com