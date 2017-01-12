Long before corporate companies like TOMS, Warby Parker and Newman’s Own made charitable endeavors a part of their overall mission, a mother-daughter duo founded Surya Brasil with the primary intention of helping others by creating socially responsible, sustainable, vegan products and a solidarity platform of altruistic initiatives. Founded in 1995, these natural product pioneers entered the market when there was limited demand for natural, much less vegan, products. What started as a germ of an idea has now positioned the visionary brand to become a forerunner in one of the largest growth sectors in beauty. Surya Brasil, known for their innovative formulations that combine exotic botanical ingredients from the Amazon with ancient plants and herbs, is currently distributed in over 40 countries and carried by over 2,800 stores in the US, including Whole Foods, Sprouts and Vitamin Shoppe. This year, Surya Brasil expects US sales to surpass $4M.

Founder Clelia Angelon states, “Our altruistic mindset has always been the driving force. We feel very fortunate that our company mission has now evolved into a profitable business as consumers are increasingly interested in choosing products that are natural, sustainable and organic. Our new tag line really embraces our company ethos. We have the ‘Heart of a Family and the Mindset of a Corporation.’” Angelon goes on to say, “Our philosophy and principles are driven by the heart and compassion we have for the planet, but when it comes to business, we take a calculated approach. The core of our success lies in our collaboration with other like-minded businesses. Our corporate practice is not to monopolize the industry, but to form symbiotic relationships, which helps to expand our reach and growth across all companies involved.” The family values Angelon extols come as no surprise to those who know the history of Surya Brasil. The company has been a family venture from the very beginning, with help and sacrifices from Angelon’s grandmother, mother, son, Alessandro Costa e Silva and daughter, Wanda Malhotra-Navo. It’s evident that these sentiments are shared by the dedicated and faithful employees and partners.

Surya Brasil has shown 30% growth year over year for the past three years, boasting ten to fifteen new accounts monthly with over 2,800 wholesale accounts carrying all 75+ SKUs across the US and Canada. The company was recently awarded the coveted Leaping Bunny Certification, verifying their products and ingredients are not tested on animals, and certified gluten-free by the GFCO. Additionally, Surya Brasil has joined with longtime retail partner, Whole Foods Market (WFM) and its Whole Planet Foundation, with a pledge to donate 5% of sales at WFM’s to a non-profit organization that fights to end global poverty. Through Surya Solidarity, the brand’s social division, the company focuses on animal protection, environmental preservation, educational transformation, and human rights.

Despite having entered the natural products market over two decades ago, Surya Brasil is now positioned to emerge as a mass brand as consumers are seeking more sustainable, all-natural products. According to Transparency Market Research, global demand for organic personal-care, one-third of which is skincare, is expected to reach $13.2B by 2018.

Sean O’Hara, Director of Operations at Surya Brasil US, adds, “Our mission statement inspires everything we do, from serving delicious vegan breakfast every day to hosting monthly yoga classes at our headquarters—we really do have the heart of a family. Our spirit of ongoing transparency and collaboration has created a lot of visibility and good-will with our giving program. We have some exciting meetings with mass channels lined up in the coming months. It is a gratifying time in our company history as we have gone from being a niche brand with a cult-following and big heart, to having the potential to become a household name.”

About Surya Brasil

Surya Brasil is a Brazilian company leader in natural, organic and vegan cosmetics. Fully committed to environmental preservation, animal welfare and environmental responsibility, Surya Brasil is notably recognized for its vegan hair coloring, vegetable-based, with high performance and natural formulations sold in over 40 countries. The products contain organic ingredients and are free of animal components and testing, with the aim of combining nature with technology to provide beauty with health. Its national and international certifications such as Ecocert, Cruelty Free, Vegan, Cosmetique Bio, Kosher, Fair Trade ISO 22176: 2007 and Leaping Bunny confirm with transparency and credibility of the benefits and advantages of its cosmetics line.