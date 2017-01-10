Organize Your Home and Create Jobs by Donating to Goodwill® in January

“With the holidays over, it is time to examine your home and remove items that you no longer need,” said Lorie Marrero, founder of the Clutter Diet® and Goodwill spokesperson.

People can start their 2017 off right with a new year’s resolution to help them and their neighbors. Collect items no longer needed and donate them to local Goodwill organizations. In doing so, donors help fund job placement, employment training and community-based services in local communities.

“With the holidays over, it is time to examine your home and remove items that you no longer need,” said Lorie Marrero, founder of the Clutter Diet® and Goodwill spokesperson. “It’s also a time of year when many people set out to find new jobs or plan their careers. Thanks to Goodwill, many people are employed and caring for their families as a result of your donations.”

There are more than 3,200 Goodwill locations in the United States and Canada, and many accept donations of clothing and household goods. Some local Goodwill stores or donation centers also accept donated electronics, computers and furniture. Local Goodwill organizations sell those items in Goodwill stores and online, generating revenue to fund job placement and support services, including child care and financial education.

In the past year, donations to Goodwill allowed nearly 10 million people to access career, family and financial services. And more than 312,000 people found new jobs thanks to the generosity of Goodwill donors.

Last year, nearly 2 million people engaged in face-to-face Goodwill services to build their career and financial assets, and advance in their careers. More than 35 million people used computers and mobile devices to access education, training, mentoring and online learning services offered by Goodwill organizations to strengthen their skills. Through online learning tools and other virtual services, people around the world use Goodwill’s training services in their homes, work places, libraries, schools and other neighborhood locations.

“Your donations to Goodwill have a direct, positive impact on the lives of people in your community,” said Kim Zimmer, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of global development of Goodwill Industries International. “Collectively Goodwill organizations are involved in one out of every 200 hires in the United States. By donating to Goodwill, you can be proud that you are helping your friends and neighbors who are looking for employment.”

Visit http://www.goodwill.org to find your nearest Goodwill donation center.

