FastSpring is proud to announce that affiliate expert, project manager, and online marketer Andra Ioana is appearing as a Guest Speaker at the Affiliate Summit West 2017 event, taking place on January 15–17, 2017 at the Paris Hotel Las Vegas.

Speaking in Session #4B at Affiliate Summit West, Ioana will be presenting on the topic of "Affiliate Niches – What’s Hot and What’s Not in 2017." The presentation will provide a timely and important overview of the best performing affiliate niches from a network and agency perspective. Ioana is a seasoned project manager with years of online industry experience. She brings extensive knowledge in affiliate marketing strategies to her session and shares her experience managing thousands of publishers worldwide with a focus on gaming and software programs.

"The FastSpring affiliate system has achieved great results in 2016," comments Andra Ioana. "My goal with the ASW session as 2017 begins is to provide insights on what has worked in the past—and what's still profitable—when it comes to affiliate niches." In 2016, FastSpring brought on 47 new advertiser campaigns from the software and SaaS vertical, growing the number of active media partners by 60%. "These kinds of successes made the FastSpring affiliate program an even stronger channel for digital products distribution," adds Iona.

Andra Iona's session, "Affiliate Niches - What's Hot and What's Not in 2017" will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2017, from 1:45-2:15 p.m. Learn more about Andra Iona's session at http://affiliatesummit.com/sessions/session-4b/.

About Affiliate Summit:

Founded in 2003 by Shawn Collins and Missy Ward, Affiliate Summit was created for the purpose of providing educational sessions on the latest industry issues, and in order to foster a productive networking environment for affiliate marketers. Collins and Ward bring over 32 years of combined experience in the area of affiliate marketing to their events, and the Affiliate Summit Inc. brand has now grown to include such events as the Performance Marketing Summit, FeedFront Magazine, GeekCast.fm, AffStat.com and ReveNews.com. Learn more about Affiliate Summit 2017 at http://affiliatesummit.com/.

About FastSpring:

Founded in 2005, FastSpring provides thousands of customers worldwide with a highly acclaimed, full stack e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform.

Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform will help maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business—all while providing an award-winning client service experience 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

