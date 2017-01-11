Carlson Partner Recognized by Texas Board of Legal Specialization

Drew Gibbs, The Carlson Law Firm The rigorous examination process and many hurdles that had to be overcome to receive this recognition were a challenge, but the successes we have achieved for our clients along the way have made all the time and effort well worth it.

Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS) has announced that Drew Gibbs received Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law. Gibbs currently practices in Austin, Texas and is a proud Partner with The Carlson Law Firm.

Board Certification is a voluntary designation program certifying Texas attorneys in 22 specific areas of law. Board Certified attorneys must be licensed for at least five years, devote a required percentage of practice to a specialty area for at least three years, attend continuing education seminars, pass an evaluation by fellow lawyers and judges and pass a 6-hour written examination.

"It's a great honor to have been recommended for board certification by the judges and opposing counsel with whom I have tried jury trials with over the years," said Gibbs, "The rigorous examination process and many hurdles that had to be overcome to receive this recognition were a challenge, but the successes we have achieved for our clients along the way have made all the time and effort well worth it."

Gibbs is a graduate of Southern Methodist University School of Law. He has been a part of The Carlson Law Firm since 2008 and was licensed by the State Bar of Texas in 2004.

“This program is important for the public and for attorneys in our state. We’re focused on enhancing the quality of legal representation in an increasingly competitive marketplace. I’ve been involved with this program for more than 30 years and am continually impressed with TBLS members’ accomplishments,” said David Dickson, Chairman of the TBLS Board of Directors.

Board Certification is offered in 22 specific areas of law to attorneys. Initial certification is valid for five years. To remain certified attorneys and paralegals must apply for re-certification every five years and meet substantial involvement, peer review and continuing legal education requirements for their specialty area.

The Carlson Law Firm has been representing and protecting clients in Texas since 1976. During that time, they have built a reputation for success and have received numerous awards. The firm is committed to delivering exceptional service and representation. Practice areas include personal injury, mass torts, bankruptcy, criminal defense, military criminal defense, medical malpractice and family law.