With such a complex and rapidly evolving rights landscape, we needed an industry-leading system to manage this. Media Maestro ticked all those boxes.

Vistex® (UK), the leading provider of rights and royalties software solutions to the music, entertainment and licensing industries, today announced that BT TV has chosen Media Maestro by Vistex to handle its rights management requirements.

The landscape for media companies is changing all the time, with consumers choosing different consumption methods, and improvements and access to digital streaming driving much of this change.

Vistex is constantly developing new functionality and robust domain expertise to ensure that they meet the pace of change. “With such a complex and rapidly evolving rights landscape, we needed an industry-leading system to manage this. Media Maestro ticked all those boxes. In Vistex we have a strong partner to guide us through the ever evolving rights landscape,” said Terry Allford, Head of Broadcast Operations at BT TV.

Phil Bird, Head of Sales at Vistex UK, added, "The shifts in consumption are driving content owners to be more vigilant about what rights they have to exploit. And Vistex solutions for the film and TV sectors enable companies to fully exploit all of their rights."

BT was supported by Rogo Scott, a media industry consultancy, in this new project for BT TV. Ben Clasper, Managing Director at Rogo Scott, explained part of their approach to aiding BT in selecting Vistex. “BT TV identified the procurement of a rights management solution as a key building block for growing their business and ensuring that they meet their obligations to their content providers. We’re pleased to be involved in helping them deliver that vision.”

BT TV is the latest company to become a Vistex software client, joining more than 450 customers spanning film, television, music publishing, record labels and brand/IP licensing. The Vistex Counterpoint Suite is the industry’s leading rights and royalty software solution. Paramount Home Entertainment, Fox Networks, NBC Universal, BMG Rights Management, Domino Recordings, Codemasters and Unilever all utilize the advanced capabilities of Counterpoint Suite, and trust Vistex’s expertise in rights management to better serve their business needs.

About Vistex®

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labor and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of Go-to-Market® programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. For more information, visit http://www.vistex.com.

About Rogo Scott

Rogo Scott are media industry specialists providing a wide range of strategic, project and consultancy services to a growing number of companies from broadcasters to film studios and other media content owners and producers. Our aim is to create a home for media professionals with backgrounds across a wide range of areas of expertise from rights management and media finance to broadcast operations and asset management. Our team is already adding value in project management, project governance, business analysis and subject matter expert roles helping our clients to successfully deliver their projects and goals. For more information, visit http://www.rogoscott.com.