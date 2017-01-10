Variant: Limits connects game play and mathematics through a high stakes adventure "We have made a conscious effort to integrate students and faculty into our design, development and testing process to ensure our games not only meet a need, but do so in a way that is meaningful to users," said CEO André Thomas.

Triseum today announced a pilot program for educators to bring the ultimate in game-based learning experiences to calculus students. Variant: Limits, Triseum's immersive calculus game, connects game play and mathematics through a high stakes adventure where students apply complex calculus theories and formulas to advance through a 3-D world. Schools that are interested in piloting the calculus game can apply through the Variant website.

Preliminary testing results found that 79 percent of students playing Variant: Limits agreed that the game increased their knowledge of limits, and 76 percent of students playing Variant: Limits said the game was fun and engaging. The game also has been called "awesome" and "a calculus dream" by those who have experienced it first-hand.

"Rigorous standards, research and testing are core to everything we do," said Triseum CEO André Thomas. "We have made a conscious effort to integrate students and faculty into our design, development and testing process to ensure our games not only meet a need, but do so in a way that is meaningful to users. Variant: Limits has been thoroughly vetted and now we are looking forward to gathering additional data through our pilot program, where our goal is not only to understand how the game resonates with students, but to help more students succeed through this powerful medium."

Variant: Limits provides students an opportunity to take a more active role in the learning process, engaging and motivating them like no other learning tool. The game's learning objectives help students understand, apply and remember finite limits, continuity and infinite limits.

Interested faculty and students can experience the game in action through the trailer. Those involved in the pilot program will be asked to share their feedback on the game in a short survey. The pilot program is open for the Spring 2017 term to qualifying institutions in the United States and Canada.

About Triseum

Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this gaming company. Since then, Triseum has partnered with industry leading experts in gaming and instructional design dedicated to building the highest quality educational video games. Creating world class digital experiences that profoundly impact students, Triseum's bold curiosity means pushing the boundaries of what educational games are all about. For more information, please visit http://www.triseum.com.

