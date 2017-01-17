Many first-generation law students have a hard time in school for two reasons: One is financial, two is that they didn't grow up in a family of lawyers, so they lack familial guidance about the profession.

In an effort to raise funds to benefit one first-generation law student in the 2017-2018 academic school year at Loyola Law School, Founding President and Managing Attorney of Wilshire Law Firm, Bobby Saadian, Esq., and his team will participate in the LA Marathon on March 19, 2017. Their minimum fundraising goal is $5,000. Interested donors can find more information at wilshirelawfirm.com/first-generation-scholarship.

As a law school alumni who was raised in an immigrant family, Bobby understands the unique struggles of being a first-generation law student.

“Many first-generation law students have a hard time in school for two reasons: One is financial, two is that they didn’t grow up in a family of lawyers, so they lack familial guidance about the profession,” said Bobby.

The uphill battle towards educational and professional success may be getting even more difficult as law school tuitions are skyrocketing all across the nation.

Today, the average law student graduates with around $140,000 in student debt. A single semester can cost upwards of tens of thousands of dollars, including tuition and fees, books and supplies, living expenses and loan origination fees.

“Once you’re in, there’s very little room for failure due to the major investment of time and money that is involved,” said Bobby, talking about the hardships of pursuing a legal career. “Achieving good grades, graduating, passing the bar, securing a position with a firm or starting your own – it is a long and arduous process that requires complete commitment for many, many years. If you don’t make it, you can easily become mired in debt with little recourse, especially if you don’t have family resources or a financial safety net.”

He continued, “That said, being a lawyer is incredibly rewarding and a dream come true. I feel very fortunate to be in a position where I can give back. Through the First-Generation Scholarship, it is my hope to provide some financial relief enabling a deserving young student to accomplish their dream, but more importantly give them the confidence that it can be done as I am living proof that it has been done.”

On the day of the marathon, the Wilshire Law Firm team will join more than 25,000 other athletes from all over the globe as they run the 26.2-mile course from Dodger Stadium to the Finish Line in Santa Monica. Their team name will be “Sígame,” a Spanish word which means “follow me” and which reflects the roles of first-generation students and professionals as trailblazers and leaders in their community.

“A marathon is not just a demanding athletic activity, but it is also emblematic of the persistent trials underprivileged, first-generation students face as they endure and ultimately transcend their disadvantages,” said Bobby.

In addition to founding the scholarship, Bobby champions several charitable causes and serves on the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC), which funds organizations that help children, battered women, persons with disabilities, and the homeless in the greater Los Angeles area.