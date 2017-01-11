Dr. Dan Holtzclaw "I am honored to be named as a Leader In Continuing Dental Education by Dentistry Today Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year."

Dentistry Today Magazine has named Austin, Texas based implant dentist Dr. Dan Holtzclaw as a “Leader in Continuing Dental Education” for the eleventh consecutive year. This prestigious list is published annually as a way to recognize the country’s leading providers of innovative continuing education in the field of dentistry. Of nearly 150,000 dentists in the United States, only 230 were named to the Dentistry Today Magazine 2017 list of leaders.

Dr. Dan Holtzclaw was selected as a Dentistry Today Leader in Continuing Dental Education based on the numerous lectures and hands on coursed he provided in 2016. In addition to providing one on one education to dentists in Austin, Texas, Dr. Holtzclaw also provided extensive All-On-4™ dental implant training to residents of the United States Navy Post-Graduate Dental School in Bethesda, Maryland and private dental specialists in San Diego, California. Dr. Dan Holtzclaw also lectured about dental implant procedures such as the All-On-4™ dental implants at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana and the Texas Academy of General Dentistry Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas.

Another factor considered in the Dentistry Today selection of Dr. Holtzclaw as Leader in Continuing Dental Education is his ongoing contributions to dental research literature. In 2016, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw published numerous scientific articles relating to dental implants in industry leading peer reviewed journals such as the Journal of Implant & Advanced Clinical Dentistry and the American Academy of Periodontology journal Clinical Advances in Periodontics.

About the Doctor

Dan Holtzclaw, DDS, MS is a board certified periodontist who specializes in traditional and complex dental implant surgery. He is an internationally recognized expert on the All-On-4™ immediately loaded dental implant procedure, the NeoArch® immediately loaded dental implant procedure, sinus bone grafting, mandibular ridge splitting, periodontal bone grafting, and amnion-chorion allografts. Dr. Dan Holtzclaw has published more than 50 scientific articles on these topics in industry leading journals such as the Journal of the American Dental Association, the Journal of Periodontology (official journal of the American Academy of Periodontology), Implant Dentistry (official journal of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists), General Dentistry (official journal of the Academy of General Dentistry), and the Compendium of Continuing Dental Education.

Dan Holtzclaw, DDS, MS is one of only a small handful of dentists awarded Diplomate status by both the American Board of Periodontology and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. A 12-year veteran officer of the United States Navy, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw continues to serve the military as a visiting lecturer at the US Naval Post-Graduate Dental School, Department of Periodontics, in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Holtzclaw is the lead surgeon at the Austin Dental Implant Center in Austin, Texas in addition to providing dental implant surgery services in New York and San Diego, California. For more information about Dr. Dan Holtzclaw and the services or lectures he offers, visit his websites http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com or http://www.drdanholtzclaw.com

All-On-4™is a registered trademark of Nobel Biocare®. While Dr. Dan Holtzclaw has lectured for Nobel Biocare® on numerous occasions and the company has featured him and his surgical procedures in their brochures/advertisements, Nobel Biocare® does not endorse/sponsor Dr. Dan Holtzclaw. NeoArch™ is a registered trademark of Neodent®. While Neodent® has featured Dr. Dan Holtzclaw and his surgical procedures in their company media and has had him provide lectures for the company, Neodent®does not endorse/sponsor Dr. Dan Holtzclaw.