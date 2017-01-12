The first time I experimented with the Essay Lab, [...] I saw right there in your quirky Shmoop language so many of the tips I'd been telling my students all year!

Bad news: composing a 140-character Tweet with no grammatical errors doesn't make someone a good writer. It does make them an anomaly, but it doesn't mean they can compose a killer thesis statement or successfully land a job with a pitch perfect cover letter.

But now, Shmoop (http://www.shmoop.com), a digital publisher known for its award-winning test prep and certified online courses, can help turn a professional Tweeter into a professional writer. From messy brainstorming to pristine revisions, Shmoop's Essay Labs will help students create masterpieces worthy of any occasion.

Whether a student is applying for a college scholarship or a job with a six-figure salary, they'll need to be able to construct a coherent piece of writing. That's what Shmoop's college and career Essay Labs are for—and they don't even ask for commission. Meanwhile, Shmoop's test prep Essay Labs will get students ready for any exam that comes their way.

And then of course, there's the dreaded literature essay. Whether a student is writing about the theme of fate in Macbeth or the symbolism of the green light in The Great Gatsby, Shmoop will guide them through the process, pulling quotes from the novel to help them craft the perfect essay. Of course, if a student isn't ready for essay prime time, they can start by working on each piece of the puzzle separately: with Shmoop's thesis statement builder and paragraph builder, they'll have a full essay in no time.

"I use Shmoop [...] Essay Lab to try to habituate students to process writing (and so they will see the same tips I always give them coming from somebody else)," says Amy Thoman, a teacher in Palm Beach County. "The first time I experimented with the Essay Lab, [...] I saw right there in your quirky Shmoop language so many of the tips I'd been telling my students all year!"

Users can access Shmoop Essay Labs for free simply by registering for Shmoop, but with a premium subscription, they'll also get access to all of Shmoop's online courses, including over a dozen writing courses like Middle School-Ready Writing, The Compare and Contrast Essay, The Research Paper, Writing for College Success, and more.

About Shmoop

