‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ryan Hurst Makes Pit Stop at Soboba Casino

“Sons of Anarchy’s” Ryan Hurst live meet and greet on January 28th, 2017 at Soboba Casino.

Hurst is cemented in viewers hearts and minds for his sensitive and heroic portrayal of “Jax’s” best-friend Harry 'Opie' Winston on the hit FX original series; ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and is also widely known for several big screen dramas including ‘Remember the Titans,’ ‘Taken,’ ‘Rango’ and ‘Saving Private Ryan.’ Currently he plays the part of "Lil Foster" Farrell VII on WGN America’s ‘Outsiders’.

Between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM on January 28th, Soboba guests who are Club Soboba members will be able to take a photo with Ryan and receive an autograph, all for free and while supplies last. Not a Club Soboba member? Not to worry, signing up at the casino is free and easy.

Not only will guests have the chance to meet their favorite SAMCRO star in person, but they could also walk away with a share of over $147,000 in cash and prizes, including one of two 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Every Saturday and Sunday in January (excluding Sunday, January 29th) one winner will be drawn every half hour from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM to play on the ‘Sons of Soboba’ game board where they can win a share of thousands in cash and prizes. To participate, guests must earn 200 points between 12:01 AM on January 1st and 8:59 PM January 28th, then swipe their Club Soboba card at any promotional kiosk and select the ‘Sons of Soboba’ icon to activate their entry. Every 200 points earned is equal to one entry.

The prizes do not stop there however, Soboba Casino guests and Ryan Hurst will be celebrating the grand finale in true ‘Sons of Anarchy’ style by giving two grand prize winners each a brand new 2017 Harley Davidson Motorcycle on January 28th at 10:00 PM.

Originally a recurring cast member in the first season of ‘Sons’, Hurst was promoted to main cast member for the following season, and had since become a fan favorite. His portrayal of Opie earned him the 2011 Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film. According to Michael J. Broderick, Director of Marketing at Soboba; “I have been a fan of Ryan ever since he played the part of Gerry Bertier in ‘Remember the Titans’, but it was his role on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ that really made me sit up and take notice. The way he played that part, and the tragic ending of that character on “Sons” affected not only me, but all of his fans. The producers said they got tons of angry mail asking for Ryan to return. The fans loved him that much. We are certainly excited to have him come to Soboba and give away two bad-ass Harleys on the 28th and we are going to “patch him in” as an honorary “Son of Soboba”. We hope all of our guests come out for this exciting event!

Soboba guests who wish to enter for a chance to ride off on a new Harley Davidsons must earn 250 points between 12:01 AM and 9:59 PM on January 28th, then swipe their Club Soboba card at any promotional kiosk and select the “Sons of Soboba Finale” icon to activate their entry.

Soboba Casino: 23333 Soboba Road, San Jacinto, CA 92583, (951) 665-1000