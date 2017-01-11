SCOSCHE Industries, innovators of award-winning consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, have partnered with Rockstar Energy to launch a new licensed product line that takes the company’s presence in the action and extreme sports arena to new heights. The new Rockstar Edition line of products includes rugged wireless portable speakers, battery packs and charge and sync cables that are Optimized for Outdoors®, plus an array of superior audio quality headphones and earbuds, all featuring a durable, high-quality construction, to complement the active lifestyles and interests of everyone from athletes to rock stars.

“We are happy to have worked with the Rockstar organization to introduce the Rockstar Edition line, which enhances the adventures and pursuits of those who love action sports, motorsports and all manners of outdoor adventure,” said Kas Alves, Executive Vice President of SCOSCHE. “We are excited to launch this line, which melds our expertise in developing high-quality, superior-performing, consumer tech products with the power of the Rockstar Energy brand.”

Always ready for adventure, the BoomBuoy™ (BTBBRS) boasts a 3W 50mm high quality speaker and passive radiator to produce rich, clear sound while biking, hiking and more. The IP67-rated dust and waterproof speaker also features a buoyant construction that allows it to float in water face-up during outdoor water sports, and integrated side panel control buttons for easy play/pause, skipping tracks and volume control. Additional essential features include a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that provides up to 7 hours of playtime, a carbineer to conveniently attach the speaker to a tent or backpack for on-the-go listening, and a Micro USB cable. The BoomBuoy is available now in a sleek Rockstar Edition design for $39.99 MSRP at SCOSCHE.com and at select retailers.

The Rockstar Edition BoomBottle® + (BTBPRS) blends rugged, durable, IP67-rated water and dust proof construction, that has also been drop tested to meet or exceed military standards, with high-quality audio components such as its two 50mm speakers and passive subwoofer that send rich, clear music in all directions to create the perfect speaker for any outdoor adventure. With up to 15 hours of playtime, BoomBottle+ is the ideal travel companion, whether the user is riding on a mountain trail, setting up camp on a mountain or spending the day out on the boat. Its buoyant construction allows it to float in water for easy retrieval should it get dropped into the water and its cylindrical design allows it to fit easily in most bike water bottle cages and cup holders. Additional features include dual pairing for true stereo sound (when two units are used), integrated front panel control buttons that allow users to play/pause music and skip tracks, EQ functionality to enrich the sound quality when outdoors and the powerful 6000mAh rechargeable battery allows you to charge your smartphone or other mobile devices directly from the speaker, even when listening to music. The Rockstar Edition BoomBottle+ will be available later in Q1 2017 for $199.99 MSRP at SCOSCHE.com and at select retailers.

Perfect for getting your adrenaline pumping before a ride, ThudBuds™ (HP200RS) produce genuine acoustics, solid mids and bursting bass. These simple, yet refined buds offer 10.5mm drivers for full range acoustic reproduction to bring listeners’ tunes to life. They also offer a lightweight, ergonomic and comfortable design for active lifestyles. ThudBuds feature enhanced stress relief for added durability during the most extreme conditions, while sweat resistant jackets ensure the earphone drivers remain unharmed from exposure to perspiration. Small, medium and large comfort-fit silicone inserts are also included for added noise isolation in loud outdoor environments. Rockstar Edition ThudBuds come in three color variations – black, black/yellow and white/yellow. They are available now for $19.99 MSRP at SCOSCHE.com and at select retailers.

SCOSCHE also released two powerful Rockstar Edition on-ear headphone options for audio enthusiasts. The RH1060RS Bluetooth Stereo Headphones with Controls feature 40mm drivers delivering an impeccable audio experience along with extremely soft ear cushions for superior fit and comfort, and the lightweight headband maintains comfort for extended listening. You can control play, pause, skip track and more from the headphones. The SHPRS1 On-ear Headphones include smooth ear cushions for all-day comfort, a lightweight headband and an angled 3.5mm connector for strain relief and a flawless signal transfer. The RH1060RS Bluetooth Stereo Headphones with Controls will be available later in Q1 2017 in black, white and gold models for $199.99 at SCOSCHE.com and at select retailers. SHPRS1 are available now for $39.99 MSRP at scosche.com and at select retailers.

The Rockstar Edition goBAT™ 10K (HDPB10RS) is a heavy duty and portable two-port backup battery with a rigid, high impact polycarbonate housing. The zero self-discharge circuitry is designed to hold the goBAT 10K’s charge for years, and the quick charge USB ports detect optimum charge rate for each connected device. Perfect for beachside adventures, its IP-67rated waterproof design allows it to be submerged up to one meter. Right out of the package, the goBAT 10K comes pre-charged and allows a fully drained iPhone 6 to be charged up to five times. The goBAT 10K is available now for $79.99 at SCOSCHE.com and select retailers.

SCOSCHE’s Rockstar Edition syncABLE™ HD (HDEZ4RS) is a four-foot EZTIP™ Reversible Micro USB Charge and Sync Cable designed with a large gauge, which allows for a higher current and ensures users are getting the fastest charge possible. The heavy-duty cable’s reinforced housing provides enhanced strain relief, preventing against wear and tear. The Rockstar Edition strikeLINE™ HD (HDI34RS) is a four-foot, heavy-duty Lightning™ USB Cable with an MFI certification, so users can rest easy knowing they can charge and sync their favorite devices without harming them. Extreme athletes will appreciate its reinforced housing, which extends the lift of the cable, and fast charge time. The syncABLE HD and strikeLINE HD come with a three-year warranty and will be available in Q1 2017 for $19.99 and $24.99 MSRP respectively at SCOSCHE.com and at select retailers.

Follow @SCOSCHE on Twitter, Facebook, GOOGLE+, Instagram , Pinterest and LinkedIn for the latest news on all of the company’s award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories. And check out our Blog for informative articles on emerging technologies, as well as our products.

About SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh):

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior quality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 100 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.

About Rockstar:

Rockstar Energy Drink is designed for those who lead active lifestyles – from Athletes to Rockstars. Available in over 25 flavors at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries, Rockstar supports the Rockstar lifestyle across the globe through Action Sports, Motor Sports, and Live Music.

###