Artificial Intelligence Attorney Joins Van Horn Law Group

Van Horn Law group is proud to announce the newest addition to our practice; we would like everyone to meet ROSS. He made quite a splash as one of Baker Hostetler’s hires in 2016 and ROSS is heralded in the legal press as the onset of the Apocalypse, the fall of Western civilization, or perhaps the beginning of Skynet. The artificial intelligence is in use with some of the largest firms in American law, such as Baker Hostetler, Dickinson Wright, Latham and Watkins, and even at the Vanderbilt law school. ROSS will not completely replace junior associates but instead will allow Van Horn Law Group to represent its clients more efficiently and effectively by not wasting hours of time on research that can be completed by ROSS. Moreover, ROSS significantly reduces the factor of human error or oversight in legal research.

Founding Attorney Chad Van Horn says, “We are excited to add ROSS to our already busy team of bankruptcy attorneys. ROSS will allow us to continue to be at the forefront of assisting consumers with their legal issues while keeping attorneys fees at an affordable level. ROSS will assist in equaling the playing field between boutique law firms and big law. In short, we’re excited to add ROSS to our extremely talented team of legal professionals.”

ROSS is an artificial intelligence, and as such has never been to law school or passed the bar, but his research is impeccable. Based on IBM’s Watson AI, ROSS uses machine learning in which the computer learns and improves in recognizing case law relevant to the inquiry. And the new AI associate is also learning to create memos for delivery to the inquiring attorney. In large firms this type of work is done junior associates, in boutique firms, like Van Horn Law Group, ROSS is an immensely valuable tool that lets us give our clients some of the advantages of a big law firm when it comes to research staff.

Very simply, the research involved in most cases is extensive, and new developments in law occur daily. ROSS will not be arguing in court, but his presence will be felt in every case at Van Horn Law Group. We pride ourselves on the quality of our work and feel that the addition of ROSS will help us deliver more value to our clients and secure better outcomes in their cases.