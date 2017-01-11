Altitude Trampoline Park Coming Soon to Huntsville, AL

Fort Worth, TX based Vertical LLC., d.b.a. Altitude Trampoline Park, has announced an agreement is in place for a new 40,000 sq. ft. facility in Huntsville, AL, located at 6275 University Drive NW in Westside Centre. Company officials state that facility preparations on site have begun and they expect to have the newest Altitude location in full operation by Spring of 2017.

“Altitude sets the standard in trampoline family entertainment. We are the leader in customer service, cleanliness, safety, and in growth potential as we support all our franchise parks from every angle.” – Curt Skallerup, Altitude- President/CEO.

There will be about 20,000 sq. ft. of trampolines and events to choose from. These events include the standard Main Court, Kids Court, Extreme Dodgeball, Foam Pit, and Basketball Dunking Lanes. We are also very excited to include other events including Performance Trampolines, Rock Wall, Battle Beam, WipeOut, Trapeze, and a Zip Line!

“Altitude is recognized as the industry leader in innovative and cutting edge park designs offering state of the art equipment.” – Jeff Rutten- Altitude- COO.

