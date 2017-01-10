NADAguides has been the industry leader in the used manufactured home valuation space for more than 40 years and we are excited to share our expertise and MH CONNECT product line at the 2017 Louisville Manufactured Home Show."

NADAguides, the largest publisher of the most market-reflective values, retail pricing, and information available for manufactured homes, will be exhibiting at the upcoming 2017 Louisville Manufactured Home Show in Louisville, Kentucky January 18-20, 2017. NADAguides will feature their pricing and valuation tools for new and used manufactured homes, MH CONNECT for New Homes and MH CONNECT for Used Homes as well as showcase the ability to access reports on any device or screen size offering users detailed information at your fingertips.

NADAguides’ Eric Westermeyer, Managing Editor, and Ruta Heinman, Market/Data Analyst, will both be on-site at booth 525/527 to provide demonstrations, and to answer any questions about the NADAguides MH CONNECT products. Free 30-day trials of MH CONNECT for Used Homes will be available to attendees visiting the NADAguides booth. In addition, a daily raffle winner will be drawn for a free one-year subscription to MH CONNECT for Used Homes.

As a pricing and valuation tool for manufactured homes, MH CONNECT for New Homes was developed to help lenders comply with the Higher-Priced Mortgage Loans (HPML) Appraisal Rule that went into effect on July 18, 2015; however, retailers, community owners, and consumers, have been greatly benefiting from the use of these products as well. MH CONNECT for New Homes users are able to quickly generate custom price reports from any device at any time, and at an extremely competitive price.

“As part of our financing process, for the past several months, we have used NADAguides’ MH CONNECT for New Homes and MH CONNECT for Used Homes to document the pricing and value (respectively) of manufactured homes for HPML Appraisal Rule compliance purposes. These have become our go-to products, as they are efficient, reliable, available 24/7, and very cost effective.”

–Jennifer Marinello of Cascade Financial

MH CONNECT is available on a pay-per-report basis, single price reports are available for $35 each. To order, visit: https://www.nadaguides.com/Manufactured-Homes/New-Home-Price-Reports/Online

For higher-volume users looking to take advantage of a discounted rate, multi-price report packages can be purchased. With these packages, report pricing works out to between $10 and $30 per price report, depending on package size. These can be purchased through the online store at: http://www.nadaguidesstore.com/Store/nadaguides-new-manufactured-home-price-tool

NADAguides Quote

Eric Westermeyer, NADAguides Managing Editor:

“NADAguides has been the industry leader in the used manufactured home valuation space for more than 40 years and we are excited to share our knowledge via a product like the MH CONNECT product line with the attendees of the 2017 Louisville Manufactured Home Show."

About National Appraisal Guides, Inc. and NADAguides.com

NADAguides.com is the largest publisher of the most market-reflective vehicle pricing and information available for automotive, classic cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs, and manufactured homes. NADAguides offers in-depth shopping and research tools, including a broad range of data, products, and services. National Appraisal Guides, Inc. also produces software, mobile applications, raw data, web services, web-syndicated products, and print guidebooks. National Appraisal Guides, Inc. is a strategic ally of J.D. Power and Associates.