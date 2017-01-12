Tecplot 360 2017 has major new capabilities. Customers we’ve talked to are very excited about this release. They see huge opportunities to not only increase the efficiency of their work but also improve the accuracy of their designs.

Tecplot, Inc., developer of the leading data visualization and analysis software for engineers and scientists, today announced the general availability of Tecplot 360 2017 Release 1.

Three major new capabilities are included in the 2017 release of Tecplot 360, including:

Chorus - a design space exploration tool that helps engineers discover trends and anomalies in computational fluid dynamics (CFD), or computational physics studies and enables them to simultaneously gain insight into the underlying fluid-dynamic phenomena that cause these variations – all in a single environment. Tecplot Chorus, originally released in 2012 as a stand-alone product, will now only be available with Tecplot 360.

PyTecplot - A new Python API in Tecplot 360. Python is a popular scripting language used by scientists and engineers to automate workflows. PyTecplot features an easy-to-use object-oriented approach to create plots and alter data. PyTecplot integrates fully with other Python-compatible tools.

SZL Server - a lightweight application that is installed on an HPC, data server or remote file store. The server side leverages Tecplot’s proprietary SZL technology to transfer only the data required to generate a specific plot. Data transfer is fast and secure, and no graphics card is required on the server side.

These new capabilities in Tecplot 360 are available only to customers who subscribe to Tecplot’s new, expanded maintenance plan, TecPLUS™. Customers who are currently on maintenance (SMS) will be automatically upgraded to TecPLUS™. A free trial of Tecplot 360 2017 R1, including all its new capabilities, is available for download on the company’s website.

“After many months of hard work, we are thrilled to be releasing these new capabilities in Tecplot 360,” Tecplot President Tom Chan said. “Tecplot Chorus will empower our customers to quickly explore large data sets composed of multiple solutions. Our new Python API, PyTecplot, enables customers to automate workflows across their entire tool chain. SZL Server will help our customers spend less time transferring their data and more time analyzing their results.”

Chan continued, “The customers we’ve talked to are very excited about this release. They see huge opportunities to not only increase the efficiency of their work but also improve the accuracy of their designs.”

There are even more improvements in Tecplot 360 2017 R1:



Variable combining enables variables in data files that have the same meaning but different names to be combined.

Slice orientation can be set by selecting three points on the desired cutting plane or by interactively probing the three points.

A new algorithm of isosurface generation provides better visual results and improved performance.

Data files can be converted to the new SZL (.szplt extension) format in batch mode without consuming a Tecplot 360 license.

TecIO can now read SZL files as well as write them.

Loader improvements include a new TRIX loader for Cart3D users, and updates to CGNS, PLOT3D, FLOW-3D, and FEA loaders.

About Tecplot 360

Tecplot 360 saw a major overhaul in 2014, making it the fastest, most memory-efficient CFD post-processor available for desktop computers. When loading modern high-fidelity CFD solutions, benchmarks show 94% less memory usage, 6.75 times faster time to first image, and 50% smaller file sizes compared to earlier versions of Tecplot 360. Results vary depending on the size and type of data. CFD engineers are now able to load and analyze data once reserved for only the largest high-performance computing centers.

Tecplot 360 customers with current TecPLUS maintenance can upgrade to Tecplot 360 2017 R1 at no additional cost. Special pricing is available for Academic users upon request. A free trial of the software is available for new users.

The software’s industry-leading speed – both computational and rendering — is achieved through Tecplot’s proprietary SZL technology, which is a combination of deferred data loading, exhaustive parallelization, and many other code optimizations.

About Tecplot, Inc.

Tecplot, an operating company of Toronto-based Constellation Software, Inc. (CSI), is the leading developer of Visual Data Analysis (VDA) software for engineers and scientists.

CSI is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CSU) that acquires, manages and builds software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in specific vertical markets.

Tecplot’s products allow customers using desktop computers and laptops to quickly analyze and understand information hidden in complex data, and communicate their results to others via brilliant images and compelling animations. The company’s products are used by more than 47,000 technical professionals around the world.

Since its founding in 1981, Tecplot has consistently delivered category-leading innovation to the engineering and scientific communities. Examples of this never-ending innovation include Tecplot 360 for lightning-fast analysis of CFD simulation and test data, and Tecplot RS for oil & gas reservoir simulation.

Tecplot has been awarded numerous Small Business Innovation Research contracts from DOD, NASA, DARPA, and the National Science Foundation. In 2012, the company was named a Red Herring Top 100 Americas Award winner.

Tecplot, which is headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., has been named one of Seattle Business magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” four times in the past five years.

For more information, visit http://www.tecplot.com/360.