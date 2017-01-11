www.analyticmix.com Analytic Mix has been a great partner for three years. They’ve consistently delivered insights that have helped us better drive sales results. Quite simply, nobody else can do what they do for us.--Dan Womack, Strategy & Innovation, Aflac

Analytic Mix, the San Francisco-based media attribution and big data analytics company, will be retained by Aflac, Inc. for the third straight year to provide insights and strategies to optimize their omnichannel media allocations.

Analytic Mix uses a range of frameworks and algorithms to uncover Aflac’s various marketing levers across business segments and their impact on overall brand health metrics. Operationalizing this complex insight is critical for Aflac’s budget allocation decisions across on- and offline marketing channels.

“Analytic Mix has been a great partner for the past three years,” said Dan Womack, Senior Manager, Head of Insights at Aflac. “They’ve consistently delivered insights that have helped us optimize our media allocations to better drive sales results. We renewed with Analytic Mix because, quite simply, nobody else can do what they do for us.”

Aflac relies on Analytic Mix’s insights to make high-level decisions about where to spend millions of media dollars annually. Their proprietary approach uncovers the role of macroeconomic factors, media levers and sales force activities on Aflac’s policy renewals and sales, and then provide strategies to optimize and improve media ROI.

Analytic Mix accurately detects the contribution of macroeconomic factors, competitive force, sales force, and various marketing levers to Aflac’s bottom line. Further, the analytics framework informs the executive team an optimal marketing allocation strategy across B2C and B2B segments to maximize the return.

“We’re pleased to continue providing our services to the business insight team at Aflac,” said Haren Ghosh, Analytic Mix Founder and CEO. “We know they rely heavily on data analytics to make their strategic media and marketing decisions. Renewing with us for a third year underscores the confidence they have in our analytics framework.”

ABOUT AFLAC

Aflac is a Fortune 500 company providing financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leading provider of voluntary insurance at the worksite. More information is available at http://www.aflac.com.

ABOUT ANALYTIC MIX

Analytic Mix is a San Francisco-based research and big data technology company providing near real-time TV and cross-channel attribution and media mix modeling. They help omnichannel marketers and analytics teams to:



Identify the most effective and efficient media channels

Assign accurate correlations between their media mix, sales results and brand KPIs

Easily visualize data for more effective media buying decisions

Working with big data assets and deep industry expertise, Analytic Mix’s unique approach and mathematical frameworks provides fact-based allocation and budgeting models to quickly improve ROI. Analytic Mix clients include Fortune 500 enterprises and brands in the financial services, pharmaceutical, automotive, media and technology industries. More information is available at http://www.analyticmix.com.