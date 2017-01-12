“We’re presenting a very diverse array of international films at the festival this year,”

Featuring a four-day program of independent short films in all styles and genres, Nevada’s largest film festival is preparing to welcome filmmakers and industry talent for its 13th season in Boulder City.

“We’re presenting a very diverse array of international films at the festival this year,” said Lee Lanier, executive director and co-founder of the Dam Short Film Festival. Approximately 100 filmmakers are expected to attend the event, which offers 113 short films organized into 22 thematic programs during its run February 8th-11th, 2017. The films are created by students, hobbyists, independent filmmakers, and industry professionals.

In addition to a lineup of short films from across the globe, the festival hosts numerous parties and events. “The festival continues to attract a strong and growing group of sponsors that have really enhanced the event with special screenings, a silent auction, an outrageous VIP party at Forge Social House, and more,” said Lanier. This year, the festival is backed by organizations such as the Nevada Arts Council, Nevada Public Radio, Volunteers of America, Sempra Energy, Final Draft, as well as many local sponsors and individual contributors.

Two special screenings are scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th. "Dealer" is an anthology feature film co-directed by 6 Las Vegas filmmakers. The Music Video Showcase presented by Bad Moon Booking will follow "Dealer" and offers a group of unique music videos, many featuring local talent.

The Dam Short Film Festival will take place at the Boulder City’s original movie house, the historic Boulder Theatre, which was the first building in the state to have air conditioning. Built in 1931, the building was purchased in 1999 and subsequently restored by actor/musician Desi Arnaz Jr. Tickets for an individual programs are available online or at the door for $9, and a four-day pass good for all screenings and events is $100. Visit http://www.damshortfilm.org for festival and ticketing information.

The Festival is currently accepting media credential requests from traditional media outlets and online personalities with a qualified following. Members of the press should utilize the contact information listed in this release, or visit our Press Information page at http://www.damshortfilm.org/2017-press-information. Additionally, sponsorship opportunities are still available. Interested sponsors may contact Tsvetelina Stefanova at 702-279-4921 or tsvet(at)damshortfilm(dot)org.

