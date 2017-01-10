Ziften Names Joel Ebrahimi as Principal Solutions Architect

"His strong record of developing technical solutions strategies that deliver value to customers and increase revenue will be an invaluable addition to our organization.”

Ziften, a fast-growing Austin cybersecurity company, today announced the appointment of Joel Ebrahimi as Principal Solutions Architect.

Ebrahimi brings to Ziften 15 years of experience as a cybersecurity solutions architect that spans the spectrum from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Ziften, Ebrahimi was the Director of Technology Solutions at Blue Coat Systems — now Symantec — where he worked with the entire product line. Ebrahimi was the key technical resource used to drive multiple partner programs that increased customer satisfaction and added new revenue for the company.

"Joel will be a key member of our team as we execute on our strategic vision and drive the next phase of our growth," said Charles Leaver, CEO, Ziften. "His strong record of developing technical solutions strategies that deliver value to customers and increase revenue will be an invaluable addition to our organization.”

"It is a tremendous opportunity to join Ziften at such an exciting time," said Joel Ebrahimi, Principal Solutions Architect, Ziften. "I’m looking forward to working with this phenomenal team and sharing in their excellent work in the endpoint security space."

Throughout his security career Ebrahimi has worked at Solera Networks, Bivio Networks, StillSecure, and Demarc Security. Joel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Ziften: Ziften is a visionary provider of the ZDR platform for real-time endpoint security and management, offering unprecedented access to endpoint, user, application, and network data originating from user devices, data centers, and the cloud. Combined with Ziften’s patented ZFlow technology, the company delivers real-time data, context, and relevance to security, operations, and risk and compliance teams. Ziften helps enterprises efficiently deal with unexpected threats and issues that get through their preventative measures, saving them money, minimizing cyber security risks, and improving productivity and end user experience. For more visit http://www.ziften.com.

Media Contact

PR(at)ziften(dot)com