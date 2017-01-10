Cryptzone Transforms Network Security with New AppGate Release

Patented Technology Allows AppGate to Create a “Segment of One” for Superior Access Control We are thrilled that vendors like Cryptzone have created Software-Defined Perimeter systems that are enterprise-ready. -- Jim Reavis, Co-founder & CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance

Cryptzone, the Software-Defined Perimeter company, today announced the newest version of AppGate, which enables organizations to easily deploy a Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) for granular access control. The release of AppGate 3.0 furthers Cryptzone’s vision for transformational network security – where all network services adopt an identity-centric security model.

We see almost daily that traditional approaches to network security – firewalls, DMZs, VPN, and NAC – are failing to protect enterprises. AppGate 3.0 instead employs an “authenticate first, connect second” approach for improved security. All users are validated with multi-factor, context-sensitive authentication, controlled by dynamic policies rather than static rules, before they’re permitted to connect to network resources.

“It’s clear that organizations need the security benefits provided by a Software-Defined Perimeter, and we are thrilled that vendors like Cryptzone have created Software-Defined Perimeter systems that are enterprise-ready,” said Jim Reavis, Co-founder & CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. “We anticipate continued growth in SDP adoption this year, as organizations recognize the value and necessity of taking a new approach to security.”

AppGate 3.0 extends support for the Software-Defined Perimeter architecture:



All services are hidden behind Gateways, ensuring that only authorized users can access them

All AppGate components are protected by Single-Packet Authorization (SPA), ensuring that even the AppGate entry point appears “dark” to unauthorized users

All users are authenticated prior to access, and access is controlled by dynamic policies that adjust to changes in server, user, and overall system and device attributes

Enhanced capabilities detect and respond to malicious or unauthorized attempts at network access

Enterprises can easily and securely deploy services across their hybrid infrastructure, including public cloud infrastructure – from a single, centralized console

David Booth, ICT Compliance and Infrastructure Manager at the UK Isle of Wight Council said, “As a governmental body, we’re responsible for efficiently providing services to our citizens while maintaining the privacy and security of their personal data. With AppGate, we’ve improved our security while enabling more efficient operations, ultimately benefiting our citizens.”

“We’re a solutions provider focused on delivering innovative technologies for our commercial and governmental customers,” said Andy Davies, Managing Director Somerford Associates. “Cryptzone’s AppGate, with its innovative, and cloud-friendly approach to network security, successfully provides exactly what organizations need. We’ve had tremendous success with this partnership, and look forward helping customers leverage the capabilities of this new release.”

AppGate’s transformational network security approach enables security teams to enthusiastically “say yes” to business requirements. For example, a large US-based transportation company decided to outsource management of key systems and applications to a remote third-party vendor. These users required access to on-premises applications, but the company’s security team needed to limit their network privileges. With AppGate, they were able to precisely configure network access for these remote users with a simple set of policies, while maintaining the user experience and the network infrastructure. They were also able to easily meet compliance and audit reporting requirements associated with the outsourcing project.

Cryptzone’s AppGate may be deployed on-premises, and is also available from the AWS Marketplace. See today’s blog for additional perspective on this release.

About Cryptzone

Cryptzone reduces the enterprise attack surface by 99% with its secure network access solutions. Using a distributed, scalable and highly available Software-Defined Perimeter model, Cryptzone protects applications and content from internal and external threats while significantly lowering costs. In cloud environments including AWS and Azure, Cryptzone provides user access control, increases operational agility and improves the ability to meet regulatory and compliance standards. More than 450 companies rely on Cryptzone to secure their networks and data. For more information visit http://www.cryptzone.com.

